Los Angeles, CA
The Associated Press

Los Angeles visits Minnesota after Fiala’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press,

12 days ago

Los Angeles Kings (32-18-7, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (30-21-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Minnesota Wild after Kevin Fiala scored two goals in the Kings’ 6-5 shootout win against the Arizona Coyotes.

Minnesota has gone 18-10-2 in home games and 30-21-5 overall. The Wild serve 12.0 penalty minutes per game to rank third in league play.

Los Angeles has gone 15-9-5 on the road and 32-18-7 overall. The Kings have a 13-6-1 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Kings won 7-6 in the previous meeting. Fiala led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 21 goals with 24 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has scored 18 goals with 32 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has 10 goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Marcus Foligno: out (knee).

Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

