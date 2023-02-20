Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Hurricanes take win streak into matchup with the Blues

By The Associated Press,

12 days ago

St. Louis Blues (26-27-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (37-10-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the St. Louis Blues as winners of three consecutive games.

Carolina is 19-6-2 at home and 37-10-8 overall. The Hurricanes have a 16-0-6 record in games decided by a goal.

St. Louis has a 13-14-1 record on the road and a 26-27-3 record overall. The Blues are 23-6-2 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won 6-4 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 24 goals and 25 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has nine assists over the last 10 games.

Brayden Schenn has scored 16 goals with 27 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Blues: 3-7-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Blues: Jake Neighbours: day to day (upper-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (lower body), Brandon Saad: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arizona takes on New Jersey in a non-conference matchup
Newark, NJ10 hours ago
Senators look to keep win streak going, host the Blue Jackets
Columbus, OH10 hours ago
Aho, Gostisbehere lead Hurricanes to 6-1 win over Coyotes
Raleigh, NC12 hours ago
Rangers, Bruins among winners at close of NHL trade deadline
Boston, MA7 hours ago
Warriors play the Lakers, look for 6th straight victory
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Clippers face the Grizzlies on 5-game slide
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder host the Jazz
Oklahoma City, OK11 hours ago
Washington St. stuns No. 20 Colorado for Pac-12 title berth
Boulder, CO10 hours ago
Gonzaga’s Rasir Bolton finds unexpected calling, community
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Jaquez siblings helping UCLA men, women succeed on court
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy