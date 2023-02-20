Local Hawthorne Independent Seeking Running Mates for November Ticket

HAWTHORNE, NJ - A local independent is seeking individuals who may want to run for local office as an independent.

Todd Parkhurst, a long-time resident of the borough, is seeking individuals who may want to run as an independent in the November 2023 election.

Contact Todd Parkhurst: toddp104@aol.com; phone: 201-832-0260

All four ward seats are up for re-election: Ward 1: Democrat Joe Wojtecki; Ward 2: Republican Rayna Laoisa; Ward 3: Republican Mike Sciarra; and Ward 4 Republican Frank Matthews.

According to HawthorneNJ.org, "Since 1990, the Borough of Hawthorne has operated under a Mayor - Council form of government, as authorized by the State of New Jersey's Faulkner Act (N.J.S.A. 40A: 69A-31 et seq), with a charter approved by the local voters.

"Under this form of government, similar in concept to our federal government, the Mayor and the Council are two separate but co-equal power centers. The Mayor serves as Chief Executive of the Borough, responsible for supervising the operations of government and seeing that the laws are enforced, while the Borough Council serves as the Borough's legislative body, passing local ordinances and resolutions.

"All elected officials serve a term of four years. Municipal elections are held every two years on a partisan basis, with the terms of the Mayor and at-large council members overlapping those of the ward council representatives."



