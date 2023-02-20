Vancouver visits Nashville after Beauvillier’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (22-30-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (26-22-6, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Nashville Predators after Anthony Beauvillier’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Canucks’ 6-2 win.

Nashville has a 26-22-6 record overall and a 15-10-3 record in home games. The Predators have given up 162 goals while scoring 150 for a -12 scoring differential.

Vancouver is 22-30-4 overall and 11-15-3 in road games. The Canucks have a -37 scoring differential, with 188 total goals scored and 225 allowed.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Predators won 4-3 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has 19 goals and 23 assists for the Predators. Matt Duchene has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has 27 goals and 44 assists for the Canucks. Andrei Kuzmenko has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Filip Forsberg: day to day (upper-body), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper-body).

Canucks: Curtis Lazar: day to day (lower-body), William Lockwood: out (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko: day to day (lower-body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: day to day (lower-body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.