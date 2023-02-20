Open in App
Athens, GA
WGAU

Clarke Co BOE holds special session for vote on Mall tax plan

By Tim Bryant,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343Bmu_0ktGWzT700

There is a special called meeting of the Clarke County School Board, a 6 o’clock session at the School District’s central office on Prince Avenue in Athens. The Board will vote on a proposed agreement with the Athens-Clarke County government. It’s a $189 million Tax Allocation District plan for the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall. A vote at tomorrow night’s Athens-Clarke County Commission meeting could clear the way for developers to give the area a major facelift, one that would come with retail, residential, restaurant, and office space.

A special called meeting of the Mall Redevelopment Committee is set for 10 o’clock this morning at the Government Building on Dougherty Street.

