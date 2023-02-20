Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Body of former Premier League player Christian Atsu arrives in Ghana after Turkey quake

By Holly Patrick,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zc4pK_0ktGSV2b00

The body of footballer Christian Atsu , the former Premier League star who died after an earthquake hit Turkey two weeks ago, has been flown to Ghana .

Atsu, who had been playing for Hatayspor, was found dead on Saturday (18 February) after being trapped underneath the rubble of his home in Antakya.

Newcastle United, for whom Atsu made 121 appearances, described him as a “talented player and special person.”

“Our thoughts are with Christian’s loved ones and with the people of Turkey, Syria and neighbouring territories at this incredibly difficult time”, a statement said.

Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy