Driver found with marijuana edibles during traffic stop: Hinckley Township Police Blotter
By Brian Lisik, special to cleveland.com,12 days ago
A driver was pulled over for speeding at 3:25 a.m. Feb. 6 and was found in possession of marijuana edibles. He was cited for speeding...
