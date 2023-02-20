Is warm the new norm? How a lack of snowfall in Delaware is bad news for crops

Delaware hasn’t seen much snow this winter, and while you might be jumping for joy at not having to shovel or risk frostbite, a lack of snowfall is not all good news.

Winter wonderlands and snow days in Delaware might be a thing of the past as warmer temperatures experienced in recent weeks become more commonplace. But what does this really mean for the well-being of the state and its residents?

“We need to make sure we have adequate rain,” said Delaware Department of Agriculture Secretary Michael Scuse. “We are well below normal for rainfall. If we had gotten snow, that would’ve helped with the deficit.”

How dry is it in Delaware?

Delaware is about 8 inches below normal levels of rainfall this winter, a value that will be hard to make up in what's left of the season. If that amount does not increase by April, either from more rain or snowfall, there won’t be enough moisture in local soil throughout the year to keep the crops growing, Scuse said.

Snow cover, the amount of land covered by snow at any given time, is needed by plants to keep the soil moist and by animals to insulate them from sub-freezing winter temperatures, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency .

When snow melts away earlier in the spring, the soil may dry out sooner, negatively impacting planting season. Snow cover also helps replenish groundwater and streams, both of which contribute to local ecosystems.

How snow affects more than moisture levels

Aside from land effects, snow cover affects temperatures on Earth due to the portion of sunlight it can absorb and reflect into space.

Where's the snow?: Forecasters let us know if Delaware will see any snow this winter.

A lack of snow cover means more energy is absorbed at the Earth’s surface, resulting in warmer temperatures, while increased snow cover means more energy reflects into space, resulting in cooling.

Are your spring flowers arriving too soon?

When periods of warm weather creep in during winter months, plants can begin prematurely blooming during weather episodes that drench the state with a false sense of spring.

In Scuse’s own backyard, Delaware’s steady stream of warm weather has found his daffodils sprouting up, reaching as high as 5 inches last week.

If the state gets hit with freezing temperatures soon after, most plants will not be able to survive the change in weather without intervention from farmers or gardeners and run the risk of dying. The lack of an extended freeze, which loosens up soil, also means producers should expect more insects and disease among their crops, Scuse said.

“The biggest deficit we’re facing now is these really warm temperatures. If they get any warmer, we’re gonna have issues with our fruit trees,” Scuse said. “If you lose those buds on fruit trees, and you have that type of damage on your strawberry plants, you can’t replant them. You lost that crop for the entire growing season.”

Increased maintenance during periods of fluctuating weather leads to increased labor crops for producers, said Scuse, who adds that last year, about 10% to 15% of strawberry crops in Delaware were lost and the peach crop was almost completely decimated a few years prior due to premature warm weather followed by cold snaps.

Despite the colder weather previously experienced by Delaware this winter, most notably during the holiday season, Scuse has yet to see any local winter kill yet, when plants die due to the harsh effects of winter weather.

Other economic impacts of snowless winter

And a lack of snowfall doesn't affect only farmers or orchards. It also can take an economic toll on those who rely on snow removal and related services for an income.

Businesses that plow snow or sell shovels or salt have seen a drop in revenue, although snow removal costs are less for municipalities and the state itself.

Remember when: A look back at the 2018 snow storms

Although he doesn’t know what weather is in store for the rest of winter, and the possibility of another cold snap still looms, Scuse said higher winter temperatures and early blooms are a cause for concern.

Given data about higher temperatures during winter and summer months in recent years, Scuse ponders whether these odd occurrences are truly abnormal anymore, or if what we’re experiencing is the start of a new normal.

“We’ve experienced warmer Januarys and Februarys than normal the past couple of years,” he said. “There’s a lot of children out there that would love to go sledding. The lack of snowfall the last few years has limited the sledding that our kids can do.”

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Is warm the new norm? How a lack of snowfall in Delaware is bad news for crops