Inside the Press Room: Why is the Delaware Veterans Home struggling to keep its staff?

Delaware Veterans Home's staffing shortage

The Department of State presented its recommended budget to lawmakers last week. The department plays a powerful role in Delaware’s economy. The revenue it gets from corporate franchises is $2.7 billion – which is half of the state’s general fund budget.

It also oversees the Delaware Veterans Home, a state nursing home that has struggled over the years. The state, in the past year, hired consultants to provide recommendations on how to improve the facility, particularly with staffing.

Key context here: A Change.org petition launched last year, highlighting alleged workplace issues. It garnered more than 500 signatures. You can find it here. It led to the state hiring Gibbous Consulting Services.

The consultant’s report, which was published in October, found that the nursing home provides quality care. But it struggles with staff morale and high staff turnovers, which impacts its census.

The Delaware Veterans Home can occupy 144 beds, but the census around the time of the consultant’s report was 53. The nursing home has “suffered from low census, high staff turnover and negative reviews from current and former staff and family members,” the report found.

In 2021, the veterans home saw a staff turnover rate of nearly 32%. It dropped last year to about 18%, according to the report.

Secretary of State Jeff Bullock, in his budget presentation to lawmakers, said the nursing home has too many unhappy employees. And pay continues to be a major hurdle. The veterans home simply doesn’t pay enough to entice workers to work there – or stay, he said. The nursing home has about 76 open positions.

“Let’s not be silly,” he said. “If we want to attract the best people, we can’t pay the lowest salaries.”

A fun fact my dad will be interested to learn

Delaware’s first PGA event brought about $30 million into the state’s economy, Bullock announced during the budget hearing. The tournament brought about 126,000 people to the First State. Read more here.

Delaware kids are not all right

Education Secretary Mark Holodick was blunt during his department’s budget hearing: Delaware children are struggling.

About 1 in 4 Delaware students were chronically absent from school last year, he revealed last week. Testing shows that more students are falling behind while behavioral issues inside Delaware schools continue to rise and become more extreme.

The Education Department saw an increase in the “severity of incidents” reported in the previous school year, Holodick said. It was interesting to hear how some lawmakers felt discipline in schools has been too lenient.

Sen. Bill Carson, a Democrat from Smyrna, said he has heard “horror stories” from teachers and staff about behavior that is “totally unacceptable in our schools.”

“And I hear all they do is a slap on the wrist: ‘Oh little Johnny, don’t do that anymore,'” he said. “If you got someone not acting right in schools, then they need to have a little further action against them.”

But here’s what I can’t stop thinking about: Holodick spoke about the significant learning loss that occurred as a result of remote learning during the beginning parts of the pandemic. He mentioned the quality of instruction.

“The way in which we responded to COVID: Good for us, we kept kids engaged through virtual teaching and learning,” he said. “I just don’t think the high-quality instructional materials and lessons were happening at the level in which we needed.”

If you’re nosy like me …

This month, The News Journal has published stories analyzing the salaries of government employees across Delaware.

I was assigned to look at the highest state government earners. Spoiler alert: It’s not John Carney. And if you want to see what others make, here’s where you can look up more salary info.

What’s coming this week?

Budget hearings will continue in Legislative Hall, and there are two big ones this week.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will have its hearing at noon on Feb. 21. You can watch it here. And the Department of Health and Social Services will be all day on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 because the department is massive. You can watch it here.