City thinks it is set for next big moment in trash collection service

VINELAND — The city is hoping that its third trash collection contractor in six years can get the job done.

An amended contract approved hires Pinelands Construction LLC to a five-year period starting Jan. 1, 2024. Annual payments to the Sea Isle firm will be $2.16 million but may be adjusted each year, up or down, based on the Consumer Price Index.

The other major element of the arrangement is that the city is buying 10 trash trucks that Pinelands Construction will use. The city will own the vehicles and take care of fuel and maintenance needs. The city in January appropriated $4 million for the truck fleet purchase.

How did Vineland City decide on Pinelands Construction for trash pickup?

According to the city, finding a taker for its business was not easy.

Vineland says it went through two rounds of advertising in hopes of attracting bids from trash contractors. It received no responses and moved on to talking with six companies, a process that led to Pinelands Construction submitting the lowest bid.

The City Council in January authorized entering a contract with the company. Under that contract, the city was obligated to a lower annual payment of $1.8 million.

According to the city, Pinelands Construction discovered it had misread some provisions and asked for more money. The council approved an amended agreement at its Feb. 14 meeting.

One factor the company did not originally account for was that Vineland has greatly increased the availability of extra trash and recyclable containers to deal with a reduced collection schedule.

Why did Vineland City need a new trash contractor?

The city has traveled a bumpy road in getting reliable trash collection in the last few years. COVID-19 illness, and public safety countermeasures, introduced labor force difficulties across the industry.

Atlantic County Utilities Authority and city officials had looked forward to a mutually beneficial relationship when the ACUA took over trash collection here in January 2019. Initially, the city was satisfied.

By the middle of 2020, the operation was unraveling due to COVID impacts and Vineland decided to end the arrangement ahead of schedule.

However, the city was unable to replace ACUA and so in July 2022 came to a deal with the utility. ACUA agreed to continue service through 2023, with some adjustments including a switch to a once-a-week collection instead of doing two runs per week.

ACUA did not submit a bid to Vineland for this new contract. The utility also was not among the six contractors interviewed.

How does trash collection change from Vineland's current practice?

Business Administrator Robert Dickenson said there are no changes to residential service.

In December 2022, the city approved a $24 per month trash collection fee for residences during 2023.

Since mid-2022, the city twice has placed orders for additional trash and recyclable carts. Residents can have an extra kart on request.

Vineland in January appropriated $83,085 for 1,500 of the 96-gallon capacity karts it uses. The city in July 2022 appropriated $294,500 to buy 5,000 karts.

Vineland calculates it has 17,177 residential units, of which 14,814 are single-family houses.

What is the future of trash service in Vineland?

At a council meeting in February, City Solicitor Richard Tonetta said crunching cost figures for different options led the city to cut the deal with Pinelands Construction.

Tonetta said the most expensive part of trash service is not the equipment but the labor costs. Notably, he said, Workers' Compensation is a major budget consideration.

Tonetta said the new arrangement also leaves the city with more leverage than it had with ACUA. “And if, in the future, we determine it’s in our own best interest to have our own wholly run company, we can,” he said.

