“There’ll never be no one at the top of my list besides Mike” - Allen Iverson explains why Michael Jordan is his GOAT choice over LeBron James

For many folks, the GOAT debate boils down to Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Of course, people will have varying opinions about the matter. As for Allen Iverson , it was difficult for him to choose between the two, considering how highly he thinks of both legends. However, the iconic guard did give "His Airness" the nod.

He did start with a disclaimer that he doesn't like answering the MJ versus LBJ question, despite his moniker being "The Answer."

"I hate it because I love both of them so much, and both of them did so much for our game," AI told Andscape during the All-Star weekend.

Before confirming that his former rival was his top choice for the GOAT title, Iverson heaped praises upon James , whom he bestowed the distinction of "best overall basketball player."

"LeBron, I think, to me, is the best overall basketball player that we'll ever see," Iverson continued. "If you look in the dictionary and look up basketball player, there'll be a picture of LeBron... But LeBron is just everything that you want in a basketball player. He's a total package. He's God's gift to the basketball world."

Even though he has been much-maligned for supposedly lacking the killer instinct that other all-time greats consistently displayed, James is undoubtedly one of the finest all-around players in history. He may be the NBA's new scoring king, but he has also exhibited sublime rebounding, passing, and defending skills.

Other legends like Magic Johnson and Gary Payton, who also happen to be two of Jordan's fiercest rivals, shared AI's sentiment.

It should be noted that the four-time MVP's on-court brilliance has been instrumental in all the three franchises he has suited up for reaching the Finals. However, plenty of Mike's fans and LeBron's critics will point out that James can't deliver when it matters the most. The Los Angeles Lakers star has an overall 4-6 record in 10 trips to the championship stage.

Don't get AI wrong, though, as Jordan was an elite all-around player himself, boasting career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per contest. Remarkably, he also earned more defensive achievements than LeBron. In addition to his abundance of accolades, Jordan's spotless record in the Finals is what makes him the GOAT for a lot of people.

For Iverson, he has even more reason to lean toward the Chicago Bulls icon in the discussion.

"But for me, it's so different because Mike was everything to me," AI shared. "He gave me the vision. He made me want to play basketball. He's my everything. I wanted to actually be like him, like the commercial, 'Be like Mike.' I really wanted to be him. I'm still starstruck every time I see him. I'm still nervous every time. Because he's Mike to me. He's my guy. So, there'll never be no one at the top of my list besides Mike."

One of MJ's strongest legacies was his impact on countless young kids who got into the sport after watching him during his playing career. Iverson is just one of the many superstars who looked up to "Air Jordan." And you can argue that without the 6-foot-6 phenomenon, the NBA likely wouldn't have grown into a global league that it is right now.