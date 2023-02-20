Open in App
BasketballNetwork.net

“There’ll never be no one at the top of my list besides Mike” - Allen Iverson explains why Michael Jordan is his GOAT choice over LeBron James

By Orel Dizon,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8iuV_0ktGAywc00

Despite giving the nod to MJ, Iverson declared LeBron as the best overall basketball player.

Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson

View the original article to see embedded media.

For many folks, the GOAT debate boils down to Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Of course, people will have varying opinions about the matter. As for Allen Iverson , it was difficult for him to choose between the two, considering how highly he thinks of both legends. However, the iconic guard did give "His Airness" the nod.

He did start with a disclaimer that he doesn't like answering the MJ versus LBJ question, despite his moniker being "The Answer."

"I hate it because I love both of them so much, and both of them did so much for our game," AI told Andscape during the All-Star weekend.

LeBron, the best overall basketball player

Before confirming that his former rival was his top choice for the GOAT title, Iverson heaped praises upon James , whom he bestowed the distinction of "best overall basketball player."

"LeBron, I think, to me, is the best overall basketball player that we'll ever see," Iverson continued. "If you look in the dictionary and look up basketball player, there'll be a picture of LeBron... But LeBron is just everything that you want in a basketball player. He's a total package. He's God's gift to the basketball world."

Even though he has been much-maligned for supposedly lacking the killer instinct that other all-time greats consistently displayed, James is undoubtedly one of the finest all-around players in history. He may be the NBA's new scoring king, but he has also exhibited sublime rebounding, passing, and defending skills.

Other legends like Magic Johnson and Gary Payton, who also happen to be two of Jordan's fiercest rivals, shared AI's sentiment.

It should be noted that the four-time MVP's on-court brilliance has been instrumental in all the three franchises he has suited up for reaching the Finals. However, plenty of Mike's fans and LeBron's critics will point out that James can't deliver when it matters the most. The Los Angeles Lakers star has an overall 4-6 record in 10 trips to the championship stage.

MJ, the GOAT

Don't get AI wrong, though, as Jordan was an elite all-around player himself, boasting career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per contest. Remarkably, he also earned more defensive achievements than LeBron. In addition to his abundance of accolades, Jordan's spotless record in the Finals is what makes him the GOAT for a lot of people.

For Iverson, he has even more reason to lean toward the Chicago Bulls icon in the discussion.

"But for me, it's so different because Mike was everything to me," AI shared. "He gave me the vision. He made me want to play basketball. He's my everything. I wanted to actually be like him, like the commercial, 'Be like Mike.' I really wanted to be him. I'm still starstruck every time I see him. I'm still nervous every time. Because he's Mike to me. He's my guy. So, there'll never be no one at the top of my list besides Mike."

One of MJ's strongest legacies was his impact on countless young kids who got into the sport after watching him during his playing career. Iverson is just one of the many superstars who looked up to "Air Jordan." And you can argue that without the 6-foot-6 phenomenon, the NBA likely wouldn't have grown into a global league that it is right now.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
"Y'all don't ever have to watch me play ever again" - Kevin Durant sounds off on hate from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
"What else do y’all want from the man?" Austin Rivers blasts the Lakers for using Russell Westbrook as a scapegoat
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
"They ain't rocking" - Kevin Garnett on why he thinks LeBron James and Anthony Davis no longer share the same brotherhood
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
How the "Lew Alcindor Rule" compelled David Thompson to invent the alley-oop
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal says the Portland Trail Blazers should do Damian Lillard a favor by pulling a "Kevin Durant"
Portland, OR1 day ago
Hakeem Olajuwon recalls one of the most incredible dunks he saw in his career during the 1994 NBA Finals - "You don't see that kind of dunk every day; it's not something you forget"
Houston, TX1 day ago
Doc Rivers says watching Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving defer to each other in the clutch gives him Team USA vibes
Dallas, TX1 day ago
“They are for real” - Paul Pierce and DeMarcus Cousins jump on the Sacramento Kings bandwagon
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Russell Westbrook’s recent track record as a starter for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers proves he may just be cursed
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
“Actually, I fear them much less now” - Anonymous executive on Los Angeles Clippers’ outlook after adding Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
“These new stars, they ain't playing” - Paul Pierce on why coaches should get along with their star players
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Remember “Rejection Row”? When Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo played together in Georgetown
Washington, DC2 days ago
“I need you to make them stop talking about Jordan” - When the Washington Wizards owner entrusted Gilbert Arenas with leading the team
Washington, DC1 day ago
“I don’t need no credit from y’all... I don’t need to coach no team” - Kevin Durant responds to  Charles Barkley's criticisms
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Jaden McDaniels is turning into one of the best superstar stoppers in the NBA
Minneapolis, MN4 hours ago
Scott Wedman describes Bill Walton after his trade to Boston Celtics: “Bill was like a kid in a candy store”
Boston, MA3 hours ago
“You’re going to dunk on me one day" - When Giannis Antetokounmpo told a 10-year-old boy he'll be a phenom at 19
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
“I don’t like him at all” - Dillon Brooks takes a shot at Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors
San Francisco, CA7 hours ago
“Give us a statue or something” - Jalen Rose believes that Michigan should immortalize the Fab Five
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy