Churchill Mortgage Lender Review 2023

What Churchill Mortgage Offers

Churchill Mortgage Company operates in 49 states and offers a handful of different mortgage products that tend to be the more popular loan products. It’s not licensed in New York or Washington D.C.

Churchill does not publiclly disclose its rates online and several attempts made to contact the lender directly were not returned, resulting in a lower star rating.

Interest Rates

Anyone looking for a mortgage wants to know where to find the lowest rates. Knowing this, lenders often advertise rates on their websites.

Churchill, however, does not post mortgage rates on its website, in social media posts or in its ads. “We have found it can often be misleading and confusing for our clients,” the company states on its website.

Loan Types

Churchill Mortgage offers the following types of fixed-rate mortgages:

If you’re interested in a specific type of loan, such as a Federal Housing Administration (FHA) 203(k) home renovation loan, you’ll need to speak with a loan officer to see if Churchill offers it.

No-score Loans

Another one of Churchill’s main offerings is a no-score loan. These loans are intended for applicants who don’t have credit scores because their reports contain limited or no account history.

Churchill Mortgage will evaluate applicants with no credit score for conventional, FHA, VA and USDA loans. If you’re one of the 49 million Americans with no credit history or not enough history to generate a score, it makes sense to apply with Churchill, but you shouldn’t feel like they’re your only option. Any lender who sells the loans it originates to Fannie Mae can offer no-score loans if it wants.

Underwriting this type of loan can take up to 60 days with Churchill. This lender requires you to demonstrate that you’ve been paying rent plus three other monthly payments (such as phone bills, utility bills, insurance premiums, medical bills, school tuition or child care) on time for at least one year.

One thing to note is that a no-score loan isn’t the loan for you if you have poor credit—that’s different than having no credit. If you’re looking to get a mortgage with bad credit, you’ll want to look at other options.

Loan Terms

The company offers standard term lengths of 15 years and 30 years on their loans. Churchill might also offer nonstandard term lengths on its loans, but you’d need to contact a company representative to ask for that information.

Loan Minimum

Churchill Mortgage does not disclose whether it has a minimum loan amount. Some lenders do not offer small mortgage loans, which can make it harder for people to purchase less-expensive homes. If you need a small-dollar mortgage for less than $100,000, you’ll want to ask a loan officer if they can meet your needs before you apply.

Loan Maximum

Loan maximums depend on mortgage type and your qualifications. Lenders typically offer conventional loans up to conforming loan limits; they also follow FHA loan limits and USDA loan limits.

Where they’re more likely to differ is on jumbo loans. Churchill Mortgage didn’t provide a specific dollar amount for how large of a jumbo loan it will originate.

Loan Servicing

Unlike some lenders, Churchill services at least a portion of the loans it originates, but we don’t know how large that portion is. So, we don’t know if you’ll make your payments to them or to another company if you get a mortgage from Churchill.

However, it does provide an easy servicer lookup tool on its website to help you find your loan servicer after closing if you don’t know who it is.

Churchill also says that even if your servicer changes, the person you work with at Churchill won’t change. This is unusual, because, with most mortgage companies, borrowers may never interact with their loan officer again once their loan has closed and the transaction has settled. At least some of Churchill’s loan officers, however, schedule annual calls with their clients to review their mortgage and their finances.

Minimum Borrower Requirements

Here are the basic criteria Churchill Mortgage requires borrowers to meet.

Minimum Credit Score

If you’re applying for a no-score loan, you don’t need a credit score. But if you do have a score, it needs to be at least 620 for a conventional loan and at least 580 for an FHA loan.

Churchill doesn’t provide its credit score requirements for VA, jumbo or USDA loans. The VA and USDA don’t have a minimum credit score requirement, but lenders can set their own minimums. Lenders also have flexibility to set credit score minimums for jumbo loans. They’re usually higher than what conventional loans require.

Minimum Down Payment

These are Churchill’s down payment requirements by loan type:

0% for VA loans

0% for USDA loans

3% for conventional loans

3.5% for FHA loans

5% to 10% for jumbo loans

Churchill’s website says you’re most likely to qualify for a no-score loan with 20% down and a 15-year term. That means you need plenty of cash—and a high enough income to support a larger monthly payment than you’d have with a 30-year loan. However, since having no credit score means you may not have any debt, you might also have an easier time affording a larger monthly payment than someone with a high debt-to-income (DTI) ratio.

Maximum Debt-to-Income Ratio

Churchill does not disclose the maximum DTI it allows on its loans.

In general, borrower guidelines set by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and other mortgage investors allow for a DTI as high as 50%, depending on other aspects of your finances. However, lenders can require you to have a DTI below 50%, especially if you have a damaged credit score or a small down payment.

On no-score loans, Fannie Mae caps DTI at 40% for loans its automated underwriting system can approve (which also require at least 10% down) and 36% for loans a human underwriter has to approve. Churchill doesn’t disclose its limits, but you can use these as a guide.

Fees

While most lenders charge fees, some charge higher fees than others. Here’s what to expect from Churchill Mortgage Company.

Origination Fees

Lenders with no origination fee often make up for it by charging borrowers a higher interest rate. Churchill Mortgage does not publicly disclose its loan origination fees.

Often, lenders charge loan origination fees of around 1% of the loan amount for mortgage processing and underwriting, which is $1,000 per $100,000 borrowed.

The appraisal and other services from different vendors will add to your closing costs, as is the case with any mortgage. You’ll be able to evaluate the fees for your specific loan on your loan estimate before you commit, and there will be certain mortgage services you can shop for to look for lower fees.

Among the services you can shop for are title insurance, property reports, signing services and escrow services, all of which may be offered through Churchill Title Solutions, a joint venture between Churchill Mortgage and American Home Title.

Rate Lock Fees

Churchill Mortgage will lock your rate for 90 days, with some restrictions, through its Churchill Rate Secured program for no fee. It will also extend your rate for 90 days if necessary. That’s a generous length of time for a rate lock—45 days is more common.

As for those restrictions, the fine print says that the initial 90-day lock is only available with certain types of loans: fixed-rate 30-year conventional conforming loans and jumbo loans.

After locking your rate with Churchill, you may be able to take advantage of a float-down option. This means that if rates drop after you lock, Churchill may give you the lower interest rate on your loan.

Prepayment Penalties

Churchill does not disclose whether it charges borrowers any prepayment penalties on its loans. Most lenders don’t charge any for a mortgage on your main residence. If a lender plans to assess this fee, they must disclose it on your loan estimate.

How to Apply With Churchill Mortgage

Churchill Mortgage allows you to submit a mortgage application and upload loan documents through its website or mobile app.

You can also submit your information before you shop for a home and get pre-underwritten through Churchill’s certified homebuyer program. Pre-underwriting shows home sellers that an underwriter has checked out your finances and you’re capable of closing on the loan. This program is only available for conventional loans.

Completing the pre-underwriting process—while not necessary—can help make your offer stand out from the crowd of preapproved offers and speed up the closing process when you find a home.

Approval, Underwriting and Closing Timelines

No matter what type of mortgage you apply for, once you’ve been through Churchill’s certified homebuyer program, the company says it can close your loan in as few as 14 days. Of course, that timeframe can vary based on loan complexity, the property you want to buy, and how quickly you respond to the lender’s requests.

What to Do If You Get Turned Down

Churchill Mortgage appears to take a proactive approach to helping applicants it has to deny. According to one of the company’s loan officer job postings, one of the job’s responsibilities is to “create clear objectives for families that do not currently qualify and set a follow-up strategy.”

You might need to improve your credit score, reduce your debt or increase your income to qualify with Churchill if your application is denied. The more you can accomplish in these areas, the more likely you are to get approved and receive a better rate.

However, if you’re in a rush, you may be able to get approved with a different lender. For example, a lender that offers non-qualified mortgage loans may be able to meet your needs if you’re willing to pay a higher interest rate and fees.

Other options include getting someone to co-sign or co-borrow on the loan with you. But, asking someone to take on a mortgage with you is no small commitment, especially if this person won’t be living with you. To get an idea of what you can afford without help, use our mortgage calculator.

Another option is to apply with several mortgage lenders to see where you stand. Don’t worry that you’ll hurt your credit score: Submitting multiple applications within 45 days will have the same impact on your score as submitting a single application, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

What People Are Saying About Churchill Mortgage

Churchill Mortgage’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating is 3 out of 5 stars based on four reviews. The BBB had closed zero complaints about the company in the last 12 months and nine complaints in the last three years.

The BBB gives Churchill Mortgage Company an A+ rating, but this rating isn’t based on customer reviews. It’s based on how the company responds to complaints, its time in business, size and other factors.

The CFPB’s Consumer Complaint Database shows four mortgage complaints about Churchill Mortgage from August 2019 through July 2022.

Three complaints were about problems during the payment process and one was about the mortgage application process. The company provided a timely response to three of the four complaints. The CFPB does not verify the accuracy of consumers’ complaints. Even for a small lender, the number of complaints is remarkably low.

Methodology

We graded Churchill Mortgage based on elements that have a meaningful impact on the cost of the mortgage, including borrower requirements, loan options, ease of applying for a mortgage and the time it takes to fully approve a borrower once an application is submitted. We gave bonus points if a lender offers special rate discounts or a loan program (not offered by the government) meant to help borrowers with no or low down payment, or a low income. Our scoring method is based on the following categories:

Interest rate: 20%

Loan options: 20%

Timeliness: 20%

Ease of access: 20%

Customer-service experience: 20%

Bonus points: 5

While there are certainly more features that lenders offer, we chose not to include others in our scoring in order to bring forward lenders that have the most competitive rates and are among the most accessible for borrowers of all financial backgrounds.

We believe our focus on affordability, accessibility and key features that can impact the homebuying process (like closing timelines and caliber of customer service) reflects consumers’ top priorities when comparison shopping for mortgage lenders.