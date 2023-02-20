Open in App
Montclair, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hawthorne Students Featured in Montclair State University's Fall 2022 Dean's List

By Rebecca Greene,

12 days ago

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Montclair State University congratulates Red Hawks named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List.

The Dean's List, issued after the close of the Fall and Spring semesters by the academic deans, gives recognition to students with a 3.50 or higher semester GPA if a minimum of 12 credits is earned in courses that contribute to the GPA and if there are no incomplete grades for that semester.

Sydney Bavaro

Melanie Bilbao

Micheal Bode

Alejandra Castillo

Naomi Engelhard

Brianna Falen

Caesar Falen

Gianna Foschini

Jennifer Galvan Arenas

Louis Gatto

Sally Joukhay

Alysa Krieger

Emme Liss

Carter Mascis

Molly Mateus

Emelee Montoya

Kaleah Morrison

Erika Murray

Melanhy Navarro

Ivana Nina

Nathalia Nunez

Jillian Padovani

Jalen Palmer

Jacklyn Palmer

Criss Perez

Alex Saunders

Amy Serna

Aidan Strungis

Brooke Van Lenten

Hayley Vandermast

Christopher Vehmas

Brianna Vila

Bryant Washburn

Cristal Yascaribay

