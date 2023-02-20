Hawthorne Students Featured in Montclair State University's Fall 2022 Dean's List

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Montclair State University congratulates Red Hawks named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List.
The Dean's List, issued after the close of the Fall and Spring semesters by the academic deans, gives recognition to students with a 3.50 or higher semester GPA if a minimum of 12 credits is earned in courses that contribute to the GPA and if there are no incomplete grades for that semester.
Sydney Bavaro
Melanie Bilbao
Micheal Bode
Alejandra Castillo
Naomi Engelhard
Brianna Falen
Caesar Falen
Gianna Foschini
Jennifer Galvan Arenas
Louis Gatto
Sally Joukhay
Alysa Krieger
Emme Liss
Carter Mascis
Molly Mateus
Emelee Montoya
Kaleah Morrison
Erika Murray
Melanhy Navarro
Ivana Nina
Nathalia Nunez
Jillian Padovani
Jalen Palmer
Jacklyn Palmer
Criss Perez
Alex Saunders
Amy Serna
Aidan Strungis
Brooke Van Lenten
Hayley Vandermast
Christopher Vehmas
Brianna Vila
Bryant Washburn
Cristal Yascaribay
Comments / 0