Grand Rapids, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Tonight's Forecast: Overnight clipper brings scattered light rain or snow

By Reece Cole,

12 days ago
WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Overnight into Tuesday a weaker clipper system tracks over the U.P. and will bring some lake enchanced light showers or snow flakes. Accumulations will remain light and scattered, if any. FOX 17 Meteorologists are tracking a larger storm Wednesday and Thursday (this is the one we discussed last week). It looks to be a longer duration event with significant ice possible across our southern counties, along with snow, freezing rain, and strong wind gusts. The system looks to begin as mostly snow Wednesday AFTER the morning commute and transition into wintry mix Wednesday afternoon. Some areas will see freezing rain and light snow, others will see mostly snow and some sleet. This system looks to have an impact to travel, as well as the possibility of power outages. Conditions looks to improve slightly Thursday as temperatures look to climb above freezing, but they will crash Thursday night back into the teens, making for more slipper conditions possible Friday morning with lake effect snow. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy and windy with with light rain or snow showers possible, especially from Grand Rapids northward. Lows around 30. Winds southeast/southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds and flakes, otherwise becoming partly sunny. Windy too! Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph gusting to 35 mph early.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow developing AFTER the morning commute. Windy with highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Areas north of Grand Rapids will see mainly snow, while areas along and south of I-94 will see more rain. There will be a mix of snow/ice between these areas. Windy too with highs in the upper 30s to near 40, perhaps upper 40s across our southern counties.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for lake effect snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

