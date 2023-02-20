Michigan Sled Dog Races Canceled Due To Freezing Rain, Lack of Snow

For the first time ever in event history, sled dog races in Upper Michigan have been officially canceled due to ‘deteriorating weather conditions’, said UpNorthLive74 .

Putting Safety First

Freezing rain and a flash freeze warning canceled the UP 200, Midnight Run, and Jack Pine 30 races. Unfortunately, even in the cold reaches of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (U.P.), snow has been lacking this winter. For racers, known as ‘mushers’, fresh snow is essential for sled dog racing. Without it, injuries are too likely. Importantly, the races in Michigan are important qualifiers for larger races like the Iditarod. As such, avoiding unnecessary risks is paramount.

“Safety is our first priority,” U.P. Sled Dog Association President Darlene Walch said to NBC 6 Upper Michigan. “ These people have very high-end athletic dogs, they have been training for months, this is not their only race event, and they can’t afford to have injured dogs. Running on hard-packed ice like that is very hard.”

Sled Dog Racing Is Changing With the Times

For people distanced from it, sled dog racing seems unfair to the animals. Generally, animal rights groups look down on the sport. However, for people in North America’s colder regions, ‘mushing’ is a community event. Additionally, for aspiring animal health professionals in the area , having the chance to work with animals bred for sport is a special opportunity.

Regardless, between unpredictable weather and waning interest, sled dog racing’s future is questionable. Thankfully, event organizers quickly pivoted and created a new event. “The Festival of the Sled Dog” replaced normal race events in Marquette. Further north in Grand Marais—the race’s turnaround point—organizers put together a Winterfest that includes bonfires, auctions, and more.

It seems that even if sled dog racing disappears, the sense of community it provides will last.

