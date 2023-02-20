Barry Keoghan shares adorable picture of his son with Colin Farrell before Baftas: ‘Uncle Col’

Barry Keoghan delighted fans after he posted a couple of snaps of his co-star Colin Farrell holding his baby son, Brando, just before the 76 th Bafta Awards began.

The Banshees of Inisherin stars attended the event on Sunday night (19 February), where Keoghan scooped up the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Posting on his Instagram Stories before the awards ceremony began, Keoghan was pictured posing with Farrell, who held little Brando in his arms as they smiled at the camera.

He captioned the photograph: “Uncle Col [heart emoji] [crown emoji].”

Keoghan posted a second picture of the trio without a caption, showing both men looking at Brando as he giggles at Farrell.

Reacting to a tweet by film Twitter account Film Updates that included the Stories, fans gushed about how cute the photos were.

Keoghan welcomed his son with partner Alyson Sandro in August 2022. Announcing his birth at the time, the actor posted a black-and-white photograph of Sandro breastfeeding Brando while Keoghan embraced her.

He wrote in the caption: “Welcome to the pack my boy. Brando.”

The Irish actor and orthodontist Sandro, who is from Scotland, have been dating since February 2021. In an interview with GQ , published last October, Keoghan said they met in a pub in London and she “didn’t care” that he was an actor.

Accepting his Best Supporting Actor award at the Baftas last night, Keoghan dedicated his award to Ireland and Brando, as well as to his mother and “the kids that are dreaming to be something from the area where I came from”.

Co-star Kerry Condon also took home the award for Best Supporting Actress, but the moment was overshadowed by a blunder that saw Carey Mulligan incorrectly announced as the winner .

The Banshees of Inisherin also scooped the awards for Outstanding British Film and Best Original Screenplay.

