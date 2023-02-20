OBITUARY: Tim Douglas Hensley

Tim Douglas Hensley, age 68, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Tim was born in Petros, TN on August 22, 1954 to Bob & Nellie Hensley.

Tim was a proud ironworker for 47 years with Local #492 Nashville, TN, a certified welder, a retired member of Boilermakers Local #37, Slidell, LA and a Free Mason at Lodge #488, Speedwell, TN. A member of Petros Baptist Church, he attended Beckwith Missionary Baptist Church.

He loved life and traveled many places, but always enjoyed the beach the most. Recently, he and Linda traveled to Vegas where he found a new hobby in the slot machines. His greatest love was his grandchildren who called him “Paw Paw” until the youngest started calling him “Poppa”.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Bob & Nellie Hensley; and brother, Steven Hensley.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda Hensley; they shared 7 children, Timothy (Jenny) Hensley, Tammy (Todd) Gordon, Rhonda (Kris) Gorrell, Rebecca (Bobby) Woods, Ronnie (Beth) Arvin, Rachel (Daniel) Cherry and Donnie (Mardine) Arvin; brothers, Tad (Janet) Hensley and Randy (Vera) Hensley; sister-in-law, Linda Hensley; 25 grandchildren, Erica Howell, Morgan (Jenna) Foster, Brittni Arvin, Kayla Arvin, Ashlee Arvin, Donnie Ray Arvin, Chelsea Arvin, Logan Cherry, Tristin Gorrell, Faith Gorrell, Denton Arvin, Aaron Rowland, Keirsten Hensley, Waylon Hensley, Hunter Dodson, Ty Arvin, Larkin Cherry, Olivia Hensley, Michael Hensley, Taylor Gordon, Walker Gordon, Parker Arvin, Christin Keeton, Britney Gray, and Jacob Woods; and 17 great-grandchildren, Madison, Lilly, Lane, Timber, Grady Ray, Keely, Bryson, Wilder, Keaston, Davin, Jase, Kinlee, Harland, Declan, Atalie, Bryor and Kolt.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 22nd at 2 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Danny Tomlinson officiating. Eulogy will be given by Rodney Good from Local #492. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Donnie Ray Arvin, Denton Arvin, Logan Cherry, Tristin Gorrell, Waylon Hensley, Michael Hensley, Eli Jackson and Dylan Howell serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are: Ironworkers Local #492

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, February 21st from 4-8 pm and Wednesday, February 22nd from 12 pm until time of service at 2 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association at www.heart.org or the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com

