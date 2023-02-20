OBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth Warren Williams

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Warren Williams, age 95 of Mount Juliet passed away on February 17, 2023, at McKendree Manor in Hermitage.

Born April 26, 1927, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late William K. and Catherine Webber Warren.

She was a homemaker and a member of Green Hill Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Retired Master Sergeant Claude Wilson Williams; son, Larry W. Williams; grandson, Shaun Williams; brothers, William Warren and Robert H. Warren; sisters, Margaret Jackson, Naomi Pritchard, Dorothy Lening, Hazel Barrett, Joan Mullinax, and Ellen Wright.

She is survived by two children: Sandra J. Williams and Garry W. (Lynn) Williams; special daughter-in-law, Lisa Williams; sister, Sammie Ruth Hartsell; grandchildren: Lisa Williams, Jennifer Brewington, Todd Williams, Jerrod Williams, and Cody Williams; 17 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service for Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Warren Williams will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Miller officiating. Interment Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Tuesday 4-7 PM and Wednesday after 12 Noon at Ligon & Bobo.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

