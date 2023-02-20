Grant County pet of the week for Feb. 20

Meet Tito! Tito is a dandy of a fellow in need of an especially loving family because he has Feline Immunodeficiency Virus - also known as FIV. He is the biggest love of all time and enjoys playing with his toys and being around people. He's super affectionate. He is also up to date on vaccinations and neutered. To get more information on this little fluff ball, call 509-762-9616 or visit Grant County Animal Outreach's website at www.grantcountyanimaloutreach.org. The shelter is located at 6725 Randolph Rd NE in Moses Lake.