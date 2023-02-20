Adams County Pet of the Week for Feb. 20

Hi there! I’m Fluffer and I’m ready for a family to snuggle in with. Right now I’m hanging out with the folks at Adams County Pet Rescue, but I’d be happy to hang out with you too. Like all of the pets at ACPR, I am “fixed” – whatever that’s supposed to mean – and I’m up to date on all of my shots. The vet says I could use a few extra treats and a new tennis ball though – doctor’s orders. Come say hi to me and all of my friends at ACPR at 1961 W. Bench Road near Othello. Call ahead at 509-488-5514 and visit the website at adamscountypetrescue.com. If you’re not able to adopt, the shelter wouldn’t mind a donation or two. Find out what they need by giving them a quick call – pretty sure doggy biscuits are a good donation. Just sayin’.