Williston Police, Williams County SWAT investigate Williston location

Update: 8:27 a.m. — No additional official information yet on what the Williston Police Department and the Williams County SWAT team were investigating early Monday morning in Williston.

Around 2:30 a.m., something happening in 1800 block of 20th Avenue West that drew the attention and presence of law enforcement. Williston Police were asking the public to avoid the area until further notice. About an hour later, police said their operations had concluded and that, “a law enforcement presence will remain on scene until the investigation is complete.”

No additional information has since been released.

UPDATE: 3:28 a.m. — Williston Police now say operations have concluded. They have not released any information as to what the investigation was about. Any updates to this story will be provided online and on air.

Original story:

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET)— The Williston Police Department and the Williams County SWAT team are working together on an active investigation.



According to Williston Police, it’s happening in 1800 block of 20th Avenue West. Williston Police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice. They say more information will be released as it becomes available.

