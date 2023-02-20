Open in App
Williston, ND
See more from this location?
KX News

Williston Police, Williams County SWAT investigate Williston location

By Nicholas Quallich,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z96fB_0ktFrTAd00

Update: 8:27 a.m. — No additional official information yet on what the Williston Police Department and the Williams County SWAT team were investigating early Monday morning in Williston.

Around 2:30 a.m., something happening in 1800 block of 20th Avenue West that drew the attention and presence of law enforcement. Williston Police were asking the public to avoid the area until further notice. About an hour later, police said their operations had concluded and that, “a law enforcement presence will remain on scene until the investigation is complete.”

No additional information has since been released.

—————————————————————————————————-

UPDATE: 3:28 a.m. — Williston Police now say operations have concluded. They have not released any information as to what the investigation was about. Any updates to this story will be provided online and on air.

—————————————————————————————————-

Original story:

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET)— The Williston Police Department and the Williams County SWAT team are working together on an active investigation.

According to Williston Police, it’s happening in 1800 block of 20th Avenue West. Williston Police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice. They say more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Williston, ND newsLocal Williston, ND
News release from Williston Police Department
Williston, ND1 day ago
North Dakota schools and law enforcement agencies receive false threat Thursday
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Williston restaurant damaged in hit-and-run
Williston, ND4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Juvenile dead in crash with train in White Earth
White Earth, ND2 days ago
Teen driver dead after colliding with train in North Dakota
White Earth, ND2 days ago
Williston searching for the perfect cover photo- is it yours?
Williston, ND1 day ago
Tension between animal shelters in North Dakota
Williston, ND3 days ago
Mr. White Has Been At the Rescue For Two Years And Deserves a Forever Home
Williston, ND2 days ago
Taking an ice, cold plunge to raise money for cancer
New Town, ND3 days ago
Seven stories and $95M will bring new life to New Town
New Town, ND2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy