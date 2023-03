A suspect is in custody after a police chase in Fayette County overnight.

State police initiated a chase on a vehicle around 2:40 a.m. at Crawford Avenue and Route 119 near the Sheetz in Connellsville, a 911 dispatcher told Channel 11.

It ended at Route 201 and Lenkey Road in Dunbar Township, when troopers took a suspect into custody. Officials tell us an ambulance was called to the scene.

State police told Channel 11 they will release more information.

