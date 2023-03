Last week, Lamar Johnson's conviction was vacated , setting him free from a wrongful conviction.

However, it's unlikely the state will compensate Johnson for the years it took from his life as a free man, under current law.

A Senate committee on Monday will consider a bill that would create a compensation fund for the wrongfully convicted.

Do you think the wrongfully convicted should be paid by the state? Vote in the poll.

