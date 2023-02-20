Four-foot alligator nicknamed ‘Godzilla’ found in Brooklyn park

A huge alligator was found in Brooklyn's Prospect Park on Sunday, 19 February.

The four-foot long reptile, nicknamed Godzilla, was pulled from a lake near Duck Island to the south east of the park.

Meghan Lalor, a representative for New York City's Parks and Recreation department, said the animal was likely to have been an unwanted pet whose owner released it into the water.

“We’re grateful to our Parks Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers who snapped into action to capture and transport the alligator,” Meghan Lalor, NYC Parks and Recreation spokesperson, said.

No injuries were reported.

