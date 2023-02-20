OBITUARY: Donald Oakley Smartt

Donald Oakley Smartt, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Don was born in Oak Ridge, TN and was the son of the late, Milton Oakley Smartt and Nona Cox Hibbett Smartt.

He was a member of Belinda Parkway Church of Christ and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Don was a 1963 graduate of DuPont High School and attended the University of Tennessee. He was the owner of Smartt Software Systems and held distinctions of Certified Data Processor and Certified Computing Professional.

Don served on the Board of Directors for the Institute for Certification of Computer Professionals and was the International Director for the Chattanooga Chapter of the Data Processing Management Association. He enjoyed music and was a member of the Pride of the Southland Marching Band, Silver Notes Band, Jazz Alliance Band and Music City Swing Band.

He is survived by:

Wife of 43 years – Austelle Baird Smartt

Son – Joshua Oakley Smartt

Grandson – Keller Oakley Smartt

Brothers – Stanley F. (Marcia) Smartt and Steven H. (Susan) Smartt

Many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Bond Memorial Chapel with John Vaughan officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Jack Simms, John Simms, Matthew Swallows, Jeff Ware, Keller Smartt, Kyle Heckman, Ken Sisk and Scott Chandler. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Belinda Parkway Church of Christ, members of the DuPont High School Class of 1963, members of the Silver Notes Band, Phil Smartt, Paul Gentry, Gilbert Davis, Stant Eakes, Cheryl Fuqua, Florence Fulgham, Dorothy Carter, Horton Monroe, Harold Richards, Jim Davis, Jim Lay, Karl Wingruber, Barry Graves, Chris Graves and Stuart Smartt.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Florence Fulgham, Dorothy Carter and Alive Hospice nurse, Peyton Suchomel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belinda Parkway Church of Christ for India Missions, 436A Belinda Parkway, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to service time Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Donald Oakley Smartt appeared first on Wilson County Source .