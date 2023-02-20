Weather for Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Monday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46, and breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Tuesday night is looking at a 30% chance of snow, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26 and windy. Wednesday night is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Blustery.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24, while Thursday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Source: National Weather Service