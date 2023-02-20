Finding Broncos: Sean Clifford | QB | Penn State

Finding Broncos scouts the 2023 NFL Draft with an under the radar offensive tackle

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 215 pounds

215 pounds Arms: 32 inches

32 inches Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Stats

Pros

Plenty of starting experience.

Not a great athlete, but he has solid mobility to survive.

Has a good presence in the pocket and ability to get outside the pocket.

Has enough arm strength to push the ball with solid velocity.

Does well when he gets outside of the pocket.

Checks all the boxes with his intangibles on and off the field.

Plays with a clear football IQ

Cons

Offensive system made his passing reads simple.

When he does have to make those multiple reads, his performance drops.

His ball placement left plays on the field.

Had to have his receivers bail him out often.

Game is overall filled with technical and mechanical inconsistencies that restrict his play.

Having the inconsistencies, he does, and the frequency is inexcusable with his experience.

Overview

Clifford is an experienced college quarterback, but technical issues make it seem like he hasn't got the experience he has. However, there is solid athleticism, and he can work as an extension of the running game.

There doesn't seem to be much room to grow with Clifford, as his game in college has been essentially the same over the past few years. However, he is a high character, high football IQ player, which could draw teams for a backup, or the #3 QB spot.

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos need to upgrade their quarterback room behind Russell Wilson and add some more competition with Brett Rypien. Sean Clifford is an option that they could probably look at as an undrafted free agent. With what Sean Payton does on offense and has done, Clifford could be a solid addition for additional competition.

However, Clifford couldn't be the only addition to the room and should only be competing for a practice squad spot as the third quarterback option at most as a rookie. If Clifford doesn't work out as a player, it wouldn't be surprising to see him become a coach down the road.

