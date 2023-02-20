Open in App
West Warwick, RI
See more from this location?
WPRI 12 News

Timeline: Station Nightclub Fire

By Shaun Towne,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Omz1J_0ktFShgQ00

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Twenty years ago, 100 people died and more than 200 others were injured in a fire at the Station nightclub in West Warwick.

So what caused the fire that night, and why was it so disastrous?

‘You never forget’: Station fire victims, survivors honored at memorial Mass

Here’s a timeline of what happened, with information from the report compiled by the National Fire Protection Association in the wake of the tragedy:

The headliner, Great White, took the stage at about 11:07 p.m. As the opening number got underway, their manager set off pyrotechnic devices known as gerbs, which shoot sparks into the air. The sparks ignited the foam insulating material that surrounded the stage, and the flames quickly began to spread.

9 seconds after ignition: Flames are first visible on the wall above the stage. At first, the crowd seemed to think it was part of the show.

19 seconds: The crowd begins to react as the flames progress upward. Members of the band start to become aware of the fire.

25 seconds: The flames start spreading to the ceiling.

35 seconds: The band stops playing and leaves the stage, and the audience begins to flee toward the main entrance.

48 seconds: Fire alarms go off. The report says the Station had working alarms, but they weren’t connected to a central station service or the local fire department’s alarm office. The club did not have automatic sprinklers installed.

1 minute: The building starts to fill with thick, black smoke.

1 minute, 53 seconds: The majority of the crowd tries to escape through the main entrance, creating a massive bottleneck in the narrow corridor as heavy smoke pours out above their heads. Those who made it out of the building try to help free people trapped in the pile.

2 minutes: Fire alarms no longer audible.

2 minutes, 23 seconds: People try to escape through windows near the bar area.

3 minutes: Thick, black smoke is coming out of all doors and windows as the fire continues to grow.

3 minutes, 25 seconds: The front entrance is filled with smoke as the crowd of people struggles to escape.

4 minutes: Black smoke continues to thicken.

4 minutes, 30 seconds: Flames can be seen at the front entrance and in the open windows along the front of the building. The first fire crews arrive on scene and begin spraying down the front entrance in an effort to save all the people still trapped inside.

5 minutes: The fire has spread throughout the building.

6 minutes: The building is fully involved, with many people still trapped inside.

A triage area was set up in a restaurant across the street. In the hours that followed, more than 200 people were treated at the scene and taken to area hospitals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBakR_0ktFShgQ00
In Memoriam: Victims of the Station nightclub fire »

The initial death toll was 96 people, but four more died in the weeks that followed.

In December 2003, a state grand jury handed up indictments charging the owners of the nightclub and the band’s manager with 200 counts of manslaughter.

The cause of the fire was determined to be the use of pyrotechnics combined with the presence of combustible interior finish, materials and furnishings. This, according to the report, caused the people inside the club to quickly be overcome by smoke and heat which hindered their ability to escape, along with the narrow means of egress at the main entrance.

The fire and the subsequent investigation led to significant changes in fire code and safety regulations.

Target 12: How the Station tragedy reshaped RI’s fire code Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Warwick, RI newsLocal West Warwick, RI
4 RI fire departments to split $5.2M in safety grants
Cumberland, RI14 hours ago
Mohegan Sun postpones Great White concert booked close to Station fire anniversary
West Warwick, RI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver significantly injured in diesel truck crash
Scituate, RI1 day ago
Pawtucket school reopens after pipes burst
Pawtucket, RI1 day ago
Pawtucket school’s heating system working properly after pipe bursts
Pawtucket, RI1 day ago
10 vehicles involved in 2 North Kingstown crashes
North Kingstown, RI2 days ago
Car hits pole, pedestrian in Providence
Providence, RI2 days ago
Westerly sees increase in catalytic converter thefts
Westerly, RI15 hours ago
Police: Wanted man arrested after East Providence crash
East Providence, RI17 hours ago
Man shot in the arm in Providence
Providence, RI2 days ago
Partially treated sewage once again flowing into Blackstone River
Woonsocket, RI2 days ago
The mysterious death of Steven Velozo
Little Compton, RI2 days ago
Crossroads RI opens new apartments for homeless families in Warwick
Warwick, RI1 day ago
Office chairs recalled due to fall, injury risk
East Providence, RI16 hours ago
Winter or spring? Recent weather leaves plants confused
Providence, RI1 day ago
2 North Kingstown high schoolers credited with saving friend’s life
North Kingstown, RI12 hours ago
Bald eagle sickened by rat poison dies
Arlington, MA2 days ago
Officials ID man hit, killed by car in Plainville
Plainville, MA1 day ago
Man arrested on gun, drug charges in Fall River
Fall River, MA15 hours ago
‘Our hands are tied’: Pawtucket mayor seeks LEOBOR reform
Pawtucket, RI15 hours ago
Providence police officer suspended amid investigation
Providence, RI18 hours ago
URI police chief nominated for national award
South Kingstown, RI22 hours ago
Weather Alert: Rain to Snow Showers, Icy Roads Possible Tonight
Providence, RI4 hours ago
Suspect indicted in Charlestown murder
Charlestown, RI2 days ago
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 Warwick murder
Warwick, RI23 hours ago
New high-end steakhouse opens in Richmond sporting club
Richmond, RI1 day ago
‘Insufficient evidence’: No crimes tied to Fall River mishandling of drug records, report finds
Fall River, MA1 day ago
Peoples Savings Bank building bought for $2.2M
Providence, RI2 days ago
109-year-old Bristol native shares secret to a long life
Bristol, RI16 hours ago
UPS employee arrested for 3rd time on drug charges
Central Falls, RI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy