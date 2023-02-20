OBITUARY: Brian Frank Sutton

Brian Frank Sutton, 45 of Otego, NY & Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away very unexpectedly on February 15, 2023 while away at training in Atlanta for Hewlett Packard.

He was born on July 24th, 1977 in Sidney, the son of Kathi Nightingale Townsend and Chester Sutton. According to him, he was and will always be their favorite person.

Growing up, you could find Brian playing little league baseball, football and basketball. However, annoying his two little sisters was his real hobby. After graduating from high school, Brian landed in Nashville, TN with his buddies from high school and started his journey working on printing presses. Brian worked at Lithographic for 25 years, making many life long friends before moving on to Hewlett Packard.

Brian(Sunny) was literally the sunshine in his friends and family’s lives. He loved being a dad above all else and he was a damn good one. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and hiking with his family. Life with Brian was never dull. He was an absolute jokester who loved to make people smile and laugh.

Brian is survived by his loving wife Jennifer Sutton and his three daughters, Brianna, Brooke, and Whitney. His parents, Mother, Kathi Nightingale Townsend(Scott); Father, Chester Sutton; Sisters, Becki Wheeler(Nick) and Brandi Sprague(Bill); Nieces, Kallie, Karis, Jena, Caidence, Haley, and Emily; Nephews, Gavin and Hayden; Mother-in-Law, Ellie Jordan(Richard), Father-in-Law, James Curtis(Terry), Sister-in-Law, Brenda Curtis(Scott); Uncles, Tom and Dan(Penny) as well as many cousins and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Rose and Leon Nightingale, Irene Laymen, Frank Sutton; Aunt Mary Dawson, and Nephew Noah Sprague.

A Celebration of Life Service was held on Sunday, February 19th at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee with Pastor Jeff Streszoff officiating. Viewing for the public will begin at 5 pm with the service following at 6 pm. Another graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held in New York at a later date this Summer.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Brian’s daughters’ futures via Jenn’s Venmo account, @Jenn-Sutton-5.

*The Celebration of Life service will be livestreamed on this website. The link will be made available on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:45 pm.*

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Brian Frank Sutton. Phone: 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

