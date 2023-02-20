OBITUARY: James D. ‘Danny’ Dillon

Mr. James D. “Danny” Dillon, age 62 of Lebanon passed away on February 16, 2023, at St. Thomas West Hospital.

Born October 2, 1960, in Lebanon, TN, he is the son of the late Jimmy and Rose Davis Dillon.

He was a 1978 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He was the owner and operator of Dillon Cabinet Company.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of forty-four years, Tammy Mann Dillon; and sister, Kim Frankenfield.

Survivors include: four sons: Nicholas (Melanie) Dillon, Jason (Annie) Dillon, Adam (Ashley) Dillon, Miles (Katie) Dillon; eight grandchildren: Layla, Bella, Morgan, Keaton, John, Rylee, Kennedy and Tucker; brother, Richard Dillon; three aunts: Grace Ann Hobbs, Betty Gregory, Kay Jeffries.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Todd Elliott officiating. Interment will be in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Sons and grandsons will serve as active pallbearers and honorary pallbearers: employees of Dillon Cabinet and Dr. Roger McKinney.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, OFSDS.org . Visitation Monday 3-7 p.m. and Tuesday after 10 a.m.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements. https://ligonbobo.com

