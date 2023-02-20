Open in App
Baltimore, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Fire sparks generous action in the Highlandtown community

By Nordea Lewis,

12 days ago
A fire that damaged multiple homes back sparked an immediate need for action in Highlandtown.

On November 22, 2020, a homeless man experiencing a mental health crisis walked into a vacant building on Clinton street and set the home on fire.

The blaze quickly traveled to two other row homes and a church. Thankfully everyone was able to make it out safely, but there was a lot of damage left behind.

"It was pretty bad. We couldn't believe it. I'm just happy everyone is safe," said Mark Parker, Pastor of Breath of God Lutheran Church.

Clinton Street Community Center in partnership with Breath of God Lutheran church decided to rehabilitate the homes that were damaged in fire.

Organizers wanted to turn the community's pain into purpose, which is why they used one of the buildings to expand their preschool, by providing childcare for two-year-olds. https://thehighlandtownpreschool.org/contact/

Another building where the fire originated will be used as a stepping stone for families looking for safety.

"The goal is to use this for refugee housing…our job is to do two things. One is to make sure that they have good stable housing, where they can stay not just for a few months, but they can stay with us for a year or two as they get established in the community in the city. And then to have an organized group of neighbors who have been trained and who are excited to walk alongside and support the family not just for a few months, but over the course of their entire stay with us. So that's people who have expertise in navigating Baltimore city public schools. It's folks who understand the local healthcare system," said Parker.

The three bedroom, two bathroom, rowhome will serve one large family at a time, so, organizers can help them become successful in the community.

"Larger families in particular have a harder time getting resettled it costs more, but the resources aren't necessarily more. So, as opposed to dividing it into two units which we thought about, and being able to help two families at once we said we want to help one family at a time but be flexible to a family that's of larger size," said Parker.

Erin Deason, who is an architecture and secretary of Clinton Street Community Center, has helped develop the preschool classrooms but now her task is to give a home to a family.

Deason says this passion project has helped strengthen the community.

"By having a family that will have specific needs, from the welcome team or just a friendly face someone to help. I think that's really going to be another anchor and thing that can tie our community together," said Deason.

Organizers expect a family to move in around April, but there's still plenty to do, which is why they are looking for volunteers or donations.

Anyone interested can visit: https://www.clintonstreetcommunity.org/

or https://breathofgodlc.org/

