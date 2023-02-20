Matt Kelleher voted North Jersey Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 12-18

After four days of voting, River Dell senior Matt Kelleher was selected as the North Jersey Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

Kelleher drove the Golden Hawks (19-6) to a 2-0 week that extended their win streak to four games. He scored a team-high 16 points in a 56-49 victory over Cresskill and a team-high 16 in a 63-48 win over Passaic Valley.

Here were the other nominees:

Mateen Aminyar

Paramus junior

Aminyar paced the Spartans (13-13) to a 3-1 week that featured winning the title at the 12 th Bergen Invitational Tournament. He averaged 15.3 points, scoring 22 in a 64-60 comeback win over Old Tappan in the BIT final.

Preston Brown

Eastside senior

Brown led the Ghosts (23-2) to a 3-0 week capped by winning the title at the 52 nd Passaic County tournament. He averaged 26.7 points, and his 35 in a win over Wayne Hills helped him surpass 1,000 career points.

Robbie Carcich

Westwood junior

Carcich guided the Cardinals (11-13) to a 2-0 week to give them a three-game win streak heading into the state tournament. He averaged 14.5 points, with 17 points, five rebounds, and two steals in a 51-43 win over Ridgefield Park.

Luke Gaccione

St. Mary junior

Gaccione led the Gaels to a 2-1 week, highlighted by winning the title at the NJIC Championship. He totaled 12 3-pointers and averaged 19.0 points, with seven treys and 33 points in the 75-52 title win over Elmwood Park.

Niko Gomez

Paramus Catholic senior

Gomez paced the Paladins (13-14) to a 3-0 week, with single-digit victories over a trio of ranked teams. He averaged 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals in wins over Demarest, Pascack Valley and Ridgewood.

Jahmir Joseph

St. Joseph sophomore

Joseph is among North Jersey’s top 10 th graders and paced the Green Knights (17-9) to a 2-0 week. The multi-sport standout scored 18 in a 77-59 victory over Hackensack and a game-high 21 in a 59-43 win over Montclair.

RaRa Ricks

Lakeland senior

Ricks has spearheaded a five-game win streak that has lifted the Lancers (13-12) over .500 for the first time this season. He had a triple-double of 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 66-45 win over Hawthorne Christian.

Results

