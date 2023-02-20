Julia Hasenstab voted North Jersey Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 13-19

After four days of voting, Cresskill junior Julia Hasenstab was selected as the North Jersey Girls Basketball Player of the Week.

Hasenstab had an excellent week from behind the arc, converting 9 three-pointers in three games. She hit four shots from downtown and scored a team-high 14 points to lead the Cougars to the Bergen Invitational title.

Here were the other nominees:

Christina Argenziano

Demarest senior center

In 3 games, Argenziano tallied 30 points, 21 rebounds and 5 blocks, scoring a career-high 15 in a 36-31 win against Elmwood Park. The three-sport athlete also excels in the classroom and scored a perfect 36 on the ACT.

Symiaha Brown-Cobb

Eastside senior guard

In the Passaic County semifinals and final, Brown-Cobb logged 31 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists and 12 steals to lead the Ghosts to their second straight championship. She also made 15-of-19 free throws (79 percent).

Isabella Javier

Immaculate Conception senior guard

Javier helped the Blue Wolves to the NJIC championship, scoring 12 points in the semifinals against Glen Rock and 14 in the final at Secaucus. For the conference tournament, she went 7-for-10 at the foul line (70 percent).

Cristina Parrella

Saddle River Day junior guard

Parrella powered the Rebels to their seventh consecutive Bergen County title with a 15-point, 3-rebound, 3-assist effort in the final against Immaculate Heart. She scored double digits in all 14 regular-season games she played.

Results

