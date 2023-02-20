Sarasota Opera singer gets to the wicked heart of Mozart’s ‘Don Giovanni’

David Weigel was a young artist at the Brevard Music Center when he first got the chance to sing the title role in Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” the renowned seducer of women who pays a steep price for the way he treats others.

It’s been nine years, but Weigel returns to the role this week at the Sarasota Opera with a different attitude and approach built on the maturity and experience he has gained since that first time.

“I think I’m able to embody him more. The literary Giovanni was really 22, so back then I was closer to his age, but back then I did everything intensely,” he said. “Now, there’s more subtlety as an actor and as a singer, I can make him more controlled.”

Weigel, who was heard last season in “The Pearl Fishers” and “Tosca,” stars in a production that features returning favorites Young Bok Kim, Stefano De Peppo (as Giovanni’s servant, Leporello), Caitlin Crabill and Anna Mandina. The cast also includes Erica Petrocelli, Brian Vu and Billy Huyler.

Marcello Cormio returns to conduct the production, paired with stage director Mark Freiman.

Weigel also performed the roles of the servant Leporello and the peasant Masetto in other productions. But Don Giovanni is a rich role worth exploring again and again.

“He’s a multifaceted character and you could interpret it in many different ways,” he said. “He’s a con artist. He’s manipulative and a womanizer and, quite frankly, pretty evil and he does not care about any person, about his servant Leporello or any of the women he’s been with.”

But the character also believes that he is the “ultimate seducer, the greatest person who set foot on this planet. There’s a throughline of confidence. There’s so much to play with,” Weigel said.

And of course, there’s Mozart’s music.

“Mozart imbues every character with so much humanity, and look at the range of music,” Weigel says, noting two of his character’s arias, “Deh, vieni alla finestra,” in which he plays a mandolin and tries to seduce a woman in the window, and the Champagne Aria (“Fin ch’han dal vino") in which “he’s calling for the party and dancing to begin and how many women he’s going to add to his list. It’s very primal and very beautiful.”

By Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Conducted by Marcello Cormia, directed by Mark Freiman. Presented by Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 28, March 2, 8, 18 and 25 and 1;30 p.m. March 5 and 12. Tickets are $23-$150. 941-328-1300; sarasotaopera.org

