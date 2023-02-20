Adrian College freshman one of 19 winners in Sodexo's 'Dishing Out Dreams' sweepstakes

ADRIAN — An Adrian College freshman was a recent lucky winner in the nationwide “Dishing Out Dreams Sweepstakes” campus dining promotion.

Luna Ferdausi, a computer science major from Detroit, was one of 19 randomly selected student winners in dining company Sodexo’s “Dishing Out Dreams Sweepstakes” as part of its fall resident dining promotion series, a news release from Adrian College said. The national prize sweepstakes gave students across the United States a chance to win $500 in donations. The donations are then made in the student’s name to a food-related charity of their choice.

Ferdausi selected Feeding America as her charity beneficiary because her donation will be distributed across multiple locations in the United States, she said.

In addition to the charity donation, Ferdausi also received a $575 Best Buy gift card to use toward a new tablet computer, something she currently does not own, the release said.

“I never win anything, so I was surprised when I saw the email,” she said.

Featured at more than 600 Sodexo-managed colleges and universities nationwide, Sodexo’s fall resident dining promotion series included several dining showcase events for students in addition to the “Dishing Out Dreams Sweepstakes,” the release said.

The last time an Adrian College student won a Sodexo sweepstakes was not too long ago, in 2021, when Derek Bell won a $2,500 donation prize and gave it to the Lansing Capitol Area Salvation Army, according to the release. As part of the prize, Bell won a digital camera.

“We here at Sodexo Adrian College are very pleased to have a second national sweepstakes winner in less than three years,” Nicholas Moorehead, general manager of Adrian College Sodexo, said in the release. “Having the opportunity to provide both of our students with a great prize while donating to organizations that help solve food insecurity issues is rewarding for us as a company and provides our guests with a chance to take home a great prize. We look forward to future opportunities to provide the student body something that is both fun and philanthropic at the same time. We also congratulate Luna on her win and choice of charity.”