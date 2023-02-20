Twenty years later: The Station nightclub fire's impact on Fall River

FALL RIVER — West Warwick, Rhode Island is marking the 20th anniversary of the devastating Station nightclub fire, though the fire’s impact stretched far beyond Rhode Island, including to the Fall River area.

On Feb. 20, 2003, a fire destroyed the nightclub after a pyrotechnic display that was part of the band Great White’s performance malfunctioned. One hundred people were killed and about 200 were injured, making the tragedy the fourth most deadly nightclub fire in the country.

The fire lead to criminal charges for three people: Great White manager Daniel Biechele, who set off the pyrotechnics that started the fire, and the club's owners, brothers Michael and Jeffery Derderian, who allowed the club to use highly flammable soundproofing foam and allowed the club to admit 462 people into the building that night, bringing it over capacity.

Biechele and the Derderians each pleaded to 100 counts of manslaughter — Biechele pleading guilty; the Derderians, no contest. Biechele and Michael Derderian were sentenced to four years in prison. Each were let out early. Jeffrey Derderian was sentenced to community service.

Those three men, the band Great White, former West Warwick fire inspector Denis P. Larocque and the town of West Warwick, among others, were all subject to lawsuits relating to the fire. A series of lawsuits ultimately led to a payout of $176 million to those who were injured and the families of those who died.

Survivors and people who lost loved ones in the blaze worked for years to convert the site of the former nightclub into a permanent memorial. The Station Fire Memorial Park was officially opened in 2018, the 15-year anniversary of the fire.

Fall River area victims of The Station nightclub fire

The fire claimed the lives of people of many backgrounds and ages, including several from the Fall River area.

Mary Baker, 32, was a graduate of Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School and left behind four children.

Robert Croteau, 31, a lifelong Fall River resident, had a tattoo of Great White, his favorite band.

Albert DiBonaventura, 18, of Dighton, was a dedicated musician who dreamed of becoming a rockstar.

Lisa Kelly, 27, of Swansea, was the mother of a 6-year-old little girl.

Donna Mitchell, 29 and a former cheerleader at Joseph Case High School, had just gotten engaged.

Donald Roderiques, 46, who was living in Mashpee at the time of the fire but whose family was in Fall River, was affectionately known as “Inky” by his friends because of his love for tattoos.

Impact on music venues

The fire led to changes in fire and safety codes in Rhode Island and on a national level. Nightclubs and similar large venues must now be equipped with automatic fire sprinklers, which The Station did not have. The panicking crowd at The Station formed a stampede and struggled to get through the nightclub’s main exits; doors in similar venues must now be a certain minimum size and have specific hardware that can open safely during emergencies.

The walls inside The Station nightclub were lined with highly flammable polyurethane foam soundproofing that quickly went up in flames after the pyrotechnics went awry, which was a large part of why the fire spread so quickly. At the time of the fire, the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River, the city’s largest music venue, was using foam-filled chairs from the former China Royal restaurant. After the fire, they switched them out for old church pews they received from St. Patrick’s Church.

Patrick Norton, Executive Director for the Narrows, helped found the venue less than two years before The Station nightclub fire. He knew a few people who were injured in the blaze.

“It’s heartbreaking for me as a lifelong music fan,” he said.

In the wake of the fire, he said, many concert goers understood that a series of bad decisions and mistakes led to the deadly fire and that most venues were safe. Still, the tragedy lingers in people’s minds.

“People, I think, became more aware. Even myself, when I go to a show I try to look for the second exits,” he said.

Material from the Providence Journal was used in this report.