Delaware Pharmacists Society: Report on pharma exec, opioids wasn't complete | Opinion

The Delaware Pharmacists Society strives to improve the profession of pharmacy and the quality of lives of our patients. We do this by establishing trustworthy relationships with patients and providers, while working to find the best solutions for quality health outcomes. These relationships also extend into the pharmaceutical industry and distribution networks that provide access to needed medications. We feel strongly that DelawareOnline.com and The News Journal did not do their due diligence in their recent article about Carol Ammon, past-president and CEO of Endo Pharmaceuticals.

It's hard to believe that the DelawareOnline.com expressed that Ammon played a central role in the Opioid epidemic with Percocet, a combination product of Oxycodone with Acetaminophen. While, there is no argument that the Opioid epidemic was fueled by codeine derivatives — such medications as oxycodone and hydrocodone — and continues today with fentanyl. And, as the article alludes to manufacturer’s responsibility of the 76 billion opioid tablets produced and shipped from 2006 through 2012 from Actavis, Par and Mallinckrodt, with major emphasis on manufacturer Purdue Pharma, makers of Oxycontin.

The Delaware Pharmacists Society wants the public to keep in mind that Percocet went off-patent and became available generically in early 2006. Most pharmacy insurance providers require generic substitution once a generic is available. Meaning there were several manufacturers making and distributing oxycodone with acetaminophen. Endo Pharma didn't acquire Par until 2015. Ammon retired in 2007.

In addition, we feel Dr. Gregory DeMeo expressed valid points about Endo's Lidoderm being the leader in non-narcotic pain reliever options and the principle cause for her philanthropy. The story of Ammon should be acknowledged as a woman starting a business among giants. She expanded the company with hard work and innovation. Her tenure as CEO stopped at 2007 well before declaration of Opioid Crisis Epidemic by CDC at 2011.

We applaud the Delaware Attorney General's office in fighting "reckless marketing" of opiates, but want to maintain that proper prescribing and dispensing is still necessary for acute and chronic pain management. During the height of the crisis, plenty of red flags were missed in the marketing, distribution, prescribing and dispensing of opioids. While prescribing habits and dispensing regulations are now more consistent in the health care system, the current emphasis needs to be on fentanyl-related compounds and derivatives which are the main cause of current overdoses and fatalities.

The Delaware Pharmacists Society believes we need better relationships between providers and patients to avoid repeating opiate dependence. Better relationships between dispensers and patients to avoid red flags in opiate dependence and potential overdosing. The entire system requires better support from the pharmaceutical industry, in order to put patient care first and assist in patient trust and healing.

Dr. Kim Robbins, RPh, is executive director of the Delaware Pharmacists Society.