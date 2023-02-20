'Slow start, strong finish': Diman co-op ice hockey team heating up before the postseason

The winter ice hockey season began adversely for the Diman/Durfee/Westport co-op team.

Two weeks before the season opener against Apponequet/Connolly, many players were going down due to bouts with the flu or COVID.

"Our first two weeks of practice was disastrous," Bengals head coach Marc O'Connor said. "We were rotating kids in and out for being sick every three days. The first two weeks of the preseason were a wash, moving into our first game."

The early season issues resulted in a 5-2 loss to the Lakers.

Since then, the Diman/Durfee/Westport team has been on a tear, running off 15 wins in their last 16 games, including an area-best 14-game winning streak heading into Saturday's rematch with Dartmouth.

Overall, the Mayflower Large champion finished with a 10-0 league record and are 15-2 overall.

We had a lot of possession time in the offensive end our first game and got our share of shots," O'Connor said. "But we could not find the back of the net. Then the competition got a little lower, which gave our guys a chance to break the scoring drought they were in.

"[We] get a few easy ones and build up their confidence. Then everything started to work. Then the practice got more in continuity. We just had a rough start."

Was O'Connor surprised at his team's quick start and winning streak?

"Not at all," he said. "I have 100 percent confidence in the team. I'm not surprise at what they're doing. I know they are fully capable of doing it."

Young stars stepping up

Diman/Durfee/Westport lost seven players to graduation last spring, including their entire second line.

Enter juniors Jacob Almeida and Bryce Medeiros to save the day.

Almeida is currently leading the Bengals in goal scoring while Medeiros is the top point-getter on the team.

"Jacob is a great kid," O'Connor said. "He is in the plumbing shop in Diman. He is probably one of those kids that have been playing since he was six years old. As a sophomore, he had a 32-point season easily. It rolled into this year. He knows how to get open and knows how to shoot. I mean the chemistry between Bryce [Medeiros] and him is hands down the best I've seen."

Talented sophomore Landen Freitas, a Durfee student, rounds out the first line with Almeida and Medeiros.

Another player who stepped up his game is senior netminder Cameron Mattos.

Mattos has been brilliant in games between the pipes, especially during their 14-game winning streak. He allowed just a little under two goals a game with two shutouts.

"Cameron had a decent season last year," O'Connor said. "Our biggest criticism of him last year was when we needed a big save, it wasn't there. Over the offseason, he took it seriously and was getting in the gym more, working on his stretching, and being more of a goaltender. This year, when we need that save, it is there That was the last thing he really needed to do in pressure moments."

Other co-op players who factor in the success of the Bengals are Durfee defenseman Evan Camara, and Durfee forwards Jared Martins and Brady Sullivan. Freshman Dylan Aguiar is the lone representative from Westport.

O'Connor said he is grateful to Durfee and Westport schools for helping grow his team bigger this year. Instead of 16 the numbers are up at 24.

"Co-op with Durfee obviously helps," O'Connor said. "If we took Durfee out of the equation then we would have had the same numbers as last year. Last year we played the whole season with 16 players, By the end of the season, we were down to 10. Now [we] have a full bench. I am grateful to both schools."

Ready for postseason run

Diman/Durfee/Westport is currently ranked 35 in Division II power rankings. O'Connor said the school recently appealed to have the team moved to Division III for the postseason, which was approved by the MIAA. He said in the beginning of the season because you're a co-op team the MIAA stationed those in Division II.

"The issue was we really wasn't informed until our schedule was complete," O'Connor said. "We have received an email that it has been approved but we haven't had a verbal confirmation on it. If we were in Division II, we have to play above our heads. We have the talent to play them but not the depth that those teams have."

With three regular season games remaining on the schedule, O'Connor said his team is taking it one game at a time until the postseason begins.

"Our goal is to win a few playoff games," he said. "It's the state tournament and it's one game at a time. We'll go from there."

