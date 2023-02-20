Celebrate National Pancake Day with these mouthwatering pancakes

Milk, eggs, flour, and butter are the basic ingredients of one of America's favorite breakfast staples — pancakes. Pancakes while delicious in their simplest form have been elevated through the years, with a variety of ingredients from sweet to savory added to the mixture or put on top.

According to nationaltoday.com, pancakes may be the oldest breakfast food in history, spanning as far back as the ice age. It should come as no surprise that these golden circles of goodness have their National Day, National Pancake Day is Feb. 21 and we are ready to celebrate it.

Pancakes make the perfect vessel to hold fruits and chocolate, or complement the traditional bacon and eggs. Here are some SouthCoast restaurants serving up pancakes that are sure to make any breakfast lover's day.

Head over to What’s Cookin’, 4437 Acushnet Ave., to get your pancake fix. You don’t want to miss out on the Blueberry Pancakes, fluffy pancakes stuffed with fresh blueberries topped with homemade blueberry butter and powdered sugar ($5 for 2).

Fruit and pancakes are the perfect match at Dave’s Diner. You won’t regret heading to 390 W Grove St., and getting Gid's Cranberry-Apple Nut Pancakes, two pancakes filled with cranberries, apples, and walnuts, ($11.99).

Duke's Bakery, Fall River

You’ve heard of a charcuterie board, but have you ever had a Pancake Charcuterie? Duke’s is serving up this behemoth meal at 1082 Davol St., which serves up to 4 people loaded with pancakes, fruit, eggs, sausage, bacon, and all the toppings and it’s gluten-free ($49.95).

If you need something a little heartier head over to Lexi-Lu’s Place at 1133 American Legion Hwy. Feast on the Griddler, a small pancake sandwich with egg, cheese, and your choice of meat that’s served with home fries or beans ($9.99).

At Persy’s Place, there are a few different specialty pancakes to enjoy at 43 Bedford St. Why not try the Chunkychimp, buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips, bananas, and chopped walnuts ($9.99).

Family Ties Restaurant, Tiverton

If eating just pancakes isn't your jam, get it all at Family Ties. The Full House has 2 eggs, home fries, toast, 2 slices of bacon, 1 sausage patty, and 2 small pancakes ($10.99). Located at 221 Main Road.

Dough Company, New Bedford

Looking for decadent pancakes? Look no farther than 127 W Rodney French Blvd., and order the Lemon Blue Pancakes at Dough Company. Get three pancakes with lemon curd and blueberries, they say maple syrup isn’t needed but you can also get local maple syrup on the side ($9).

If you have a major sweet tooth you might want to try out Harvest Tap and Table. Enjoy the Cookie Dough Pancakes topped with a chocolate chip cookie, whipped cream, and cookie crumbles ($6 for a short stack). Located at 2685 GAR Highway.