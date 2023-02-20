'They get a piece of time': 32 New Bedford artists to be featured in new street art book

NEW BEDFORD — More Whaling City art is about to go worldwide, as 32 artists have been selected to be featured in the upcoming book “On The Wall Posters: Street Art.”

“We are super excited to promote the good work of artists from our community,” said Jeremiah Hernadez, co-founder of SuperFlat NB.

Founded in 2017, Superflat NB is dedicated to fostering pride and ownership of shared spaces through public art and supporting inclusive environments where anyone can experience great art.

Superflat NB provides access to the arts by directly engaging New Bedford’s youth, artists, and its residents in the ideation and creation of transformative public art through the traditions of mural-making.

From Adams Media, the specialty imprint of Simon & Schuster, the book will feature 30 graffiti-inspired wall posters by Superflat NB artists for readers to tear out and display.

The book is now available for pre-sale on Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com and through the Simon & Schuster website, with plans to showcase it in Urban Outfitters stores and other retailers on October 17, 2023.

“There's a sign on Route 18, from Destination New Bedford, and it says, ‘We've been expecting you,’” said Hernandez. “That's really what is the creative soul of New Bedford. Artists representing the community. … We're just amplifying that contemporary voice.”

According to the publisher of the new book, “Each poster is 11″ × 14″ and comes with perforated edges for easy removal. Choose your favorites, tear them out, and give your eyes something interesting to look at.

“Graffiti and street art is ephemeral,” Hernandez said. “This gives folks an opportunity to hang a piece of art that was captured in a moment, and now is no longer. They get a piece of time.”

Dena Haden, co-founder of SuperFlat NB said it all started because a member of the publishing team is from Fairhaven and knew about the work produced by SuperFlat NB.

The SuperFlat team sent over 300 pieces to be considered, which were then dwindled down to a list of 30.

“A lot of the pieces chosen are temporary pieces, more graffiti style,” said Haden.

Street art has had a profound impact on the art world, becoming a form of self-expression for people worldwide, according to Hernandez. Superflat NB artists have been at the forefront of this movement, bringing their unique vision to the streets of New Bedford.

Past projects for SuperFlat NB have included the Winds of Change sailboat painted on the Chamber building, the Bisca Tournament Club on Acushnet Avenue, Courting the Sky at Clasky Common Park Basketball Courts, Create os Futuro on the corner of S. Water Street and Division Street and Love by Cey Adams.

SuperFlat NB also does not own the artists. “We're facilitating something cool and allowing the artists to shine,” Herandez said. “As much as we want to have the SuperFlat name out there, we're not anything unless these artists are producing work.”

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com.