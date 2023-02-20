Brockton's next big star: This 6-foot-8 freshman is blossoming on the basketball court

DARTMOUTH – Manny DeBarros knew in the fall.

The third-year coach of the Brockton High boys basketball team first met Chidi Nwosu, a 6-foot-8 freshman, at a local offseason league just before the high school season swung into session.

“He came and I was like, who is this kid and where has he been?" DeBarros said with a laugh. "He’s just a really sweet kid. He came up to me and gave me a handshake. I think he was still unsure of himself, to be honest, even though he has all this talent, because he hadn’t played at the high school level.

“But once he got on the court for fall ball," added DeBarros, "I knew we had something special.”

Starting the season as a reserve post player that floats out to shoot perimeter jumpers on occasion, Nwosu has blossomed into much more for the Boxers in short time. Now the Boxers' full-time starting center, DeBarros loosely gauged Nwosu's nightly averages to be 15 points and 15 rebounds.

In a quality 73-67 road win over Dartmouth – the newly crowned Southeast Conference champion – on Sunday, Nwosu shifted a scoreless first-half stat line into a valuable double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds (plus 2 steals and 1 block).

“He’s just been phenomenal," DeBarros raved. "I think the biggest thing with Chidi that people don’t understand is, he’s still learning. He’s still raw. That’s what’s fun about him. There are things that he does in practice that you’re like, ‘Wow. This kid, if he puts it together, can be one of the top 5 players (around).' He really can. He has the height, the drive. He wants to win.”

And, yes, Nwosu confirmed he is 6-foot-8 without shoes on. He played for Mass Rivals during the AAU season, but this winter was his first taste of official high school varsity action.

“And you can see it," said DeBarros. "He’s processing it. He’s starting to see how teams load up on him, how teams play him differently.”

In his varsity debut against Hingham on Dec. 14 (a 64-62 win), Nwosu compiled 9 points (including one made 3-pointer), 10 rebounds and 2 blocks.

“First couple of games, going off what he (DeBarros) said, I was kind of playing shy, not knowing what my role is or what to do," Nwosu said. "But I’d say, like, the fifth game in, I started gaining that confidence to earn my starting spot.”

If that timing checks out, it was around the time Brockton turned its fortunes around after a 3-3 start. After a Jan. 10 52-50 loss to league rival Bridgewater-Raynham on the road, the Boxers rattled off five straight wins, and have won nine of their last 11 games with the state tournament approaching.

“First year on varsity is obviously not easy, but through the season, you grow through it," said Nwosu. "You build through it. Especially with your team and a great coach like I have. It may start off hard, but it becomes easy throughout the season.”

In a key stretch against Dartmouth on Sunday, Nwosu hauled in a rebound and laid it back in for two to give the Boxers a 53-45 advantage with 6:38 to play, their biggest lead of the second half to that point. He also knocked down all four of his free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

And defensively, he made just as impactful a contribution.

“He’s our eraser," DeBarros said. "Whenever we mess up on defense, he takes care of it. I think every team needs one of those.”

“As (DeBarros) tells me all the time, I’m the anchor on defense. I’ve got to be a spokesperson on both sides of the court, as well," Nwosu said. "Even though we do well as a team rebounding, I feel like I’m that guy.”

Junior standout Cam Monteiro, who has stacked his fair share of Division 1 football offers in recent weeks, scored 8 of his 22 points in the close-out fourth quarter. His biggest bucket was a corner 3-pointer from the left side that gave Brockton a 62-50 lead with just under five minutes to play.

Senior guard Jordan Fontes knocked down 8 of 9 free throw attempts en route to a 14-point day, which included 3 rebounds and 3 assists, while senior Braxten Baker (12 points), senior forward John Francois (7 points) and sophomore guard Nathan Rateau (4 points) shined in co-star roles.

“Really proud of the team, overall. They stuck together. Dartmouth did a great job coming back and cutting the lead down," DeBarros said. "Braxten Baker, a sophomore, has been fantastic for us as a guard, ice veins. Cam, obviously, same thing. Jordan did fantastic, Dom Hopkins (too). Our starters did a really good job and our bench – Nate Ratteo played fantastic defense on (Dartmouth's top offensive option, Aiden Smith, who had 26 points) and John Francois, who was injured for like four weeks, had some great rebounds, some great and-ones. So overall, it was a great win.”

Brockton, tabbed as the No. 14 in the Division 1 power rankings, wraps up the regular season with a tournament held at Whitman-Hanson, starting with a matchup against the Panthers on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

“I feel like we had a couple shaky encounters during the season, but I feel like now that we’re grown as a team, we’re ready," Nwosu said. "Especially with this win going into the tournament, I feel like we’re there.”

