Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man shot and killed outside convenience store in southeast Atlanta, police say

By Bryan Mims,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQIF1_0ktF3AtH00

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

The shooting was the result of an altercation in the parking lot of Little Bear Food Mart on the 1600 block of Jonesboro Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims reported live on Channel 2 Action News This Morning as police investigated the man’s death.

Police said they arrived at the scene at around 1:30 a.m. According to police, they found a man between 30 and 33 years old dead.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not released any other information about the person shot.

Homicide Commander Germain Dearlove said police were interviewing a suspect at their headquarters.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Armed robbery suspect in custody after police pursuit, Dunwoody police say
Dunwoody, GA1 day ago
5 Gwinnett teens dead from overdoses, shootings in just weeks. Now, the Hispanic community is afraid
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago
2-year-old girl dies following ‘tragic accidental shooting’ involving pellet gun
Bremen, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shootout inside Perimeter Mall leads to charges for 3rd person, police say
Dunwoody, GA1 day ago
Former officer accused of killing 16-year-old charged with break-in at yet another woman’s home
Snellville, GA18 hours ago
Bodycam video: Atlanta police arrest homicide suspect during Feb. drug bust
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Man shot at encampment, Atlanta police say
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
16-year-old found dead behind Gwinnett County home identified, suspect arrested
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
‘Wait, what is going on?’ Video captures moment Clayton police arrest woman in alleged carjacking
Riverdale, GA2 days ago
16-year-old found dead at home in Gwinnett neighborhood, police investigating as homicide
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
Police want to identify 3 shoplifters who they say stole from Publix
Mcdonough, GA2 days ago
Man arrested in cold case murder of 23-year-old Forest Park woman
Forest Park, GA1 day ago
Friends, families desperate for answers after pair of best friends disappear in metro Atlanta
East Point, GA1 day ago
Body of Clayton County man who vanished nearly 2 weeks ago found in lake, authorities say
Jonesboro, GA2 days ago
Gwinnett driver accused of killing man in crash while high on marijuana blames victim for accident
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
Pedestrian ‘seriously injured’ after walking into oncoming traffic, Duluth police say
Duluth, GA1 day ago
Man pulls gun on Kroger employee, steals meat, Clayton County police say
Stockbridge, GA3 days ago
A 17-year-old Gwinnett County girl thought she was taking Percocet; now she’s dead
Norcross, GA2 days ago
Law firm says hundreds of thousands worth of checks stolen out of metro post office
Decatur, GA18 hours ago
Attorney of murder suspect mistakenly released ‘shocked but not surprised’ that no one noticed
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Photos show vehicle smashed after accident involving Amtrak train in Douglasville
Douglasville, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy