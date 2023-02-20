St. Jude Dream Home: Tours back; chance to win $10K spree

(WJW) — Big news regarding the Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home : open house tours are back this year.

Everyone will have a chance to take a free tour of the 2023 dream home this summer.

And when you visit the home, you will be entered to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Northeast Factory Direct.

When you buy a ticket for the dream home, you don’t just get a chance to win the beautiful home. In addition to the home being built in Mayfield Village, each $100 ticket also enters you for a brand new hot tub from Litehouse Pools and Spas.

Each ticket also gets you a chance to win a brand new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall in Elyria and many other prizes.

This year’s modern farmhouse-style dream home is being built by Skoda Construction and will have a value of $600,000. The 2,560-square-foot home will have four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

This year, 25,000 tickets will be sold for the home. Tickets go on sale at 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.