ML to fund 2023 fireworks, looking at Ag Parade drone show

MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake City Council voted to hold a traditional 4th of July fireworks celebration in McCosh Park this year, but is also looking at the possibility of having a drone show as part of the annual Ag Parade later in the year.

Speaking at a regular meeting of the council on Tuesday, Moses Lake Museum and Art Center Manager Dollie Boyd said the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department would organize this year’s fireworks display since neither the Downtown Moses Lake Association nor the Moses Lake Farmers Market wanted to take on the task.

“They said they will help with fundraising,” Boyd said. “We need to make a decision sooner rather than later.”

The cost of the 20-firework show is about $25,000, Boyd said. City Manager Allison Williams added the cost is usually covered by hotel and lodging tax, which is administered by a separate committee.

Boyd said this year’s fireworks show will be held on Saturday, July 1, since Independence Day itself falls on a Tuesday. However, that will give the city the opportunity to create what Boyd called a “Downtown America” event featuring the city’s downtown, longer hours for the farmers market and even a relaunch of the town’s summer concert series.

“There are lots of elements that could make it a fun day,” Boyd said.

Boyd also suggested the possibility of a drone show instead of a fireworks show, noting however that drone shows cost almost twice as much as fireworks shows and last about half as long. They also aren’t as visible from other parts of the city as the McCosh Park fireworks are.

“The company that does this does a 100-drone patriotic show, it's very cool,” Boyd said. “They form silhouettes in the sky, and could be launched from Lions Field.”

However, council members agreed the city should have a standard fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day, and asked Boyd to look at the possibility of including a drone show later this year.

“We should pursue the drone thing possibly for the Ag Parade, and look at doing both for the year,” said Council Member Dustin Swartz.

“I want to continue with the tradition, so I move we with stick with the fireworks,” said Deputy Mayor Deanna Martinez. “We will send it to the (Lodging Tax Advisory Committee), and if it’s not funded, the city will pay.”

