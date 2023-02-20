Dinners announced for Monroe County 2023 fish fry season

Lent begins with Ash Wednesday.

With Lent comes Friday fish dinners.

Several Monroe County area churches and other locations have announced their fish dinners for the 2023 season.

Rockwood VFW fish fry and bake sale

A fish fry and bake sale will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Rockwood Post 4230, Veterans of Foreign Wars, post home, 35472 W. Jefferson Ave., Rockwood.

All are welcome. Cash only will be accepted.

Holy Ghost Lutheran Church and School fish fries

Friday night fish fries will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays during Lent, Feb. 24 and March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church and School, 3563 Heiss Road. ( A note for Feb. 24 : Holy Ghost campus is in an area of Monroe that was affected by the ice storm power outages, and the Feb. 24 dinner has been canceled.)

Meals are available dine-in and are all-you-can-eat. Take-out also is available.

A fish dinner will be available for $17 and will include hand-breaded and fried perch, seasoned and baked cod, scalloped or baked potato, green beans, coleslaw, bread and a piece of homemade pie.

A children’s meal is available for $5 and includes a hot dog or grilled cheese sandwich, macaroni and cheese, green beans and dessert. Pie is not included in the children’s meal.

Cash and checks will be accepted.

St. Patrick School Fish FryDays

Fish FryDays resume Feb. 24 at St. Patrick School gym, 2970 W. Labo Road, Carleton.

Dinners will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Dine-in and take-out will be available. On the menu are fried or baked cod, fried perch, jumbo shrimp, fries, roasted potatoes, green beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, roll and dessert.

Meals are $18 for adults and $9 for children age 12 and younger. Credit and debit cards will be accepted.

The event is sponsored by the Divine Grace Men’s Club. The club also is planning Festival FryDAy for May 19; prices will be announced.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel drive-thru fish fries

Drive-thru fish fries will continue this Lent at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 8330 Lewis Ave., Temperance. Meals will be available from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24 and March 3, 10, 27, 24 and 31.

Attendees should enter the church parking lot from Donna Drive. Cars will be directed to pay/pickup stations outside the gym.

“The same great fish is back, but larger filets in answer to your requests last year,” event organizers said. “There are also smaller portions of slaw, as requested by many of you last year.”

Meals also include cheesy potatoes, tarter sauce and coleslaw.

The price is $10 a meal. All net proceeds will be given to charity.

A bucket will be out to collect donations for the Ukraine Relief Effort of Knights of Columbus.

“If we can get up to $2,500, we have a donor ready to match that amount,” the Knights said.

Members of K of C Council 8902 will serve on Feb. 24 and March 10 and 24. Members of K of C Council 11430 will serve March 3, 17 and 31.

St. Joseph Erie fried fish dinners

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2238 Manhattan St., Erie, will hold all-you-can-eat fried fish dinners from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent, through April 7.

Dine-in and carryout will be available.

Meals include perch and tilapia, popcorn shrimp, cheesy potatoes, fries, green beans, meatless spaghetti, coleslaw, applesauce, roll, dessert and beverage.

Meals are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $10 for children age 12 and younger.

For more information, call the church at 734-848-6985.

St. John Lutheran Dundee drive-through fish fry

St. John Lutheran Church, 460 Riley St., Dundee, will hold a drive-through fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays in Lent, through March 31.

Meals include fish, fries, coleslaw, roll, dessert and macaroni and cheese.

Meals are $12 for adults and $8 for children age 10 and under.

For more information, call 734-529-3218.

Lenten fish dinner in Ida

St. Gabriel/St. Joseph Church, 8295 Van Aiken St. in Ida, will hold Lenten fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 and April 7. The times are new this year.

Drive-through and indoor dining will be offered. Cash and checks are accepted.

Meals include fish or shrimp, scalloped potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, roll, dessert and beverages. A grilled cheese and chips meal also is available for $8.

Fish meal prices are $18 for adults for all-you-can eat. Senior and children’s meals are not all-you-can-eat and run $13.

Drive-through prices are: $25 for all fish; $18 for a large meal; $13 for a small meal, and $8 for grilled cheese.

Also offered will be 50/50 drawings.

Lenten dinners at Flat Rock Elks

Lenten shrimp and cod dinners are offered March 3 and 17 and April 7 at Flat Rock Elks Lodge 1731.

Drive-through and carry-out meals will be offered from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome.

Meals include hand-battered shrimp or cod, house-made coleslaw, fries, hush puppies, Delray Bakery rolls and condiments.

Meals are $15. A family-style dinner is available for $56 and feeds four or more people. The family dinner includes 12 pieces of cod or 28 shrimp, 1 1/2 pounds of fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, rolls and condiments.

The Flat Rock Elks has offered the meal since 2008.

Cash only will be accepted; exact change is preferred.

Monroe Knights of Columbus fry-days

Monroe Council 1266, Knights of Columbus will hold Fish & Shrimp Fry-Days every Friday during Lent, through April 7, at is hall, 202 W. Front St.

Times are 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dine-in and carry-out are available.

Meals include fried fish and shrimp, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, homemade dessert and coffee. Prices are $15 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and younger.

A meal offering grilled cheese and fries is available for $5.

St. Charles fish fry

St. Charles Catholic Church, 8033 N. Dixie Highway, Newport, will hold fish fries from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 3, 17 and 24.

Meals include baked or fried haddock, shrimp and frog legs, macaroni and cheese, pasta, cornbread, green beans, coleslaw and choice of dessert.

Meals come plated and are $17 each.

Dine-in and carry-out are available.

To report other area fish fries, email events@monroenews.com .

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Dinners announced for Monroe County 2023 fish fry season