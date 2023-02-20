The race is on for Erie County Executive with a growing field of potential GOP candidates

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) - Now that incumbent Democrat Mark Poloncarz has officially declared his candidacy for a fourth term as Erie County Executive, what will the rest of the field of candidates look like?

One WBEN political analyst surmises the race could be easier for Republicans to win this time around.

Last week, Poloncarz declared his candidacy in a social media post. He has one challenger on the Democratic side already in Nate McMurray.

Names bandied about on the Republican side include Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns, former New York State Senator Ed Rath and former Congressman Chris Jacobs.

GOP strategist Carl Calabrese says anyone interested has kept a low profile up to now. "We're getting close to decision time," Calabrese says. "Petitions are going to have to go out soon, and the party is going to have to make an endorsement. So I wouldn't be surprised if over the next few literally days, people start to emerge," says Calabrese. He's also heard rumors of possible challengers from the private sector.

Calabrese says Republicans could line up because Poloncarz is trying to win an unprecedented fourth term as County Executive. "We know that Mario Cuomo failed to to win a fourth term as governor, we know that Dennis Gorski failed to be able to win a fourth term as county executive," notes Calabrese. He says most executive office holders have a shelf life. "Executives have to make decisions, they have to make tough choices. And in the process, they angered people and and they lose support," explains Calabrese.

John Garcia's win in the sheriff's race last year is also a factor, says Calabrese, and he believes Poloncarz is wearing out his welcome with his handling of COVID and the blizzard and giving Republicans a chance to strike in November. "There's no question in my mind that that could be a major theme of people just saying it's time for a change in my experience in politics has been once voters get that seed in their head that it's time for a change. It really is tough to get it out," says Calabrese, saying he could see that as a challenger's campaign theme.

Ken Kruly of Politics and Stuff is a former Gorski staffer and tells WBEN most folks recognize that the county is in fairly good financial shape. "But that's going to stop opposition from developing. I think the Republicans will aggressively try to pursue that," says Kruly.

Kruly says there is one issue that could hamper the Republicans. "They're not getting along with the Conservative Party at the moment in Erie County," adds Kruly. "Republicans traditionally have never been elected county wide office without the conservative party endorsement."

Petitions begin February 28.