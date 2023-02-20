Gaslight Village recognized by A Place for Mom as 'Best of Senior Living' for 2023

ADRIAN — Gaslight Village, an assisted living facility in Adrian, has received A Place for Mom’s 2023 Best of Senior Living award. It also won the award in 2022 and recently earned the 2023 Caring Star Award.

A Place for Mom is a ratings and reviews site for senior care providers in North America, featuring more than 14,000 senior living communities, a news release said.

Even though this year’s criteria were stricter than ever, the release said every StoryPoint Group community took home the award, making StoryPoint Group the most decorated senior living operator in North America. Only the top 1-2% of senior living providers across North America were recognized.

Gaslight Village is a StoryPoint Group community that offers assisted living and memory care options. It is at 2625 N. Adrian Highway. StoryPoint Group serves more than 6,000 seniors in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin, the release said.

A Place for Mom's annual award recognizes the best of the best, and it’s only given to senior living providers that have received an average rating of 4.5 or better out of 5, the release said. The award comes from reviews by residents and their families.

According to A Place for Mom, the areas that separate winning communities from the rest are: personal connections between staff and residents, delicious and nutritious food, and services and activities that support mental and physical well-being.