Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Roommates Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore both had double-doubles and No. 11 Virginia Tech won its fifth straight, defeating North Carolina State 75-62. Kitley had 24 points and 10 rebounds for her 50th career double-double and had six blocks. Amoore had 15 points and 11 assists, which tied her career high. Virginia Tech has won six straight, the previous three against ranked teams, starting with a 73-61 win over the Wolfpack. That marked the Hokies’ first-ever win in Raleigh and now they have their first-ever sweep of NC State. Aziaha James scored a career-high 30 points in her first start for the Wolfpack,

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Balogun scored 12 points, Taya Corosdale had 10 and No. 9 Duke survived a stern test from Virginia, 56-52. The Blue Devils led only 47-45 with just over eight minutes left, but Celeste Taylor hit a 3-pointer from right in front of the Duke bench to make it 50-45, starting a 7-2 run that gave them some breathing room. Taylor Valladay led Virginia with 19 points and McKenna Dale had 10. The Cavaliers lost for the 30th time in the last 33 meetings.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Maddy Westbeld and Sonia Citron scored 13 points each and No. 10 Notre Dame used a huge first-quarter push to race by Pittsburgh 83-43. The Fighting Irish (22-4, 13-3 ACC) went on an 18-3 burst over the final 6:47 of the opening frame to build a 16-point lead that the Panthers (10-17, 3-13) never really threatened. Ten days after avoiding an upset at home against Pitt and three days after Olivia Miles hit a game-winning jumper at the buzzer to top Louisville, the Fighting Irish made sure no such heroics were necessary this time around.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner took over for No. 23 North Carolina State during a critical second-half stretch, matching his season high with 29 points to lead the Wolfpack past rival North Carolina 77-69 on Sunday. Joiner had 20 of his points after the break for the Wolfpack. That included an impressive flurry in a tight game that finally gave N.C. State some breathing room. Caleb Love scored 23 points to lead the Tar Heels, who continued a February crash that has put their NCAA Tournament chances in growing jeopardy. UNC lost for the fifth time in six games.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly had 24 points, five rebounds and six assists to lead No. 19 North Carolina to a 71-58 victory over Wake Forest. Destiny Adams added 11 points off the bench and Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 10 for the Tar Heels. North Carolina went up by 20 midway through the fourth quarter and cruised from there, making just two field goals and three free throws over the final 6 1/2 minutes. Wake Forest shot 3 for 14 in the third quarter and was outscored 16-6. The shooting slump came after the Demon Deacons shot 50% in the first half and trailed just 40-36 at halftime. Jewel Spear scored 19 points to lead Wake Forest.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting and 9-of-10 free throws, leading No. 24 Florida State to an 80-66 victory over Georgia Tech. Latson scored 24 points through three quarters and the Seminoles took a 63-57 lead into the fourth. Latson, a freshman averaging 21.8 points per game, had gone nine games without reaching 20 points. Georgia Tech got within four points early in the fourth quarter, but the Seminoles responded with an 8-0 run that gave them a 73-61 lead with 4:11 remaining. Florida State added 3-pointers from Latson and Erin Howard to close out the victory. The Yellow Jackets made one of their last 12 shots from the field.