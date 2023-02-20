Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Derrick Walker had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Keisei Tominaga scored 20 points and Nebraska beat Maryland 70-66 in overtime for the Cornhuskers’ third consecutive win. Sam Griesel made a driving layup, but missed the and-1 free throw, to give Nebraska the lead for good with 1:23 left in overtime. Sam Hoiberg had two steals and four points from there to seal the win. Julian Reese had 16 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for Maryland, which lost for just the second time since a 58-55 defeat at No. 3 Purdue on Jan. 22. Jahmir Young also scored 16 and Hakim Hart added 14, including four 3-pointers.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points and eight rebounds, Grace Berger added 14 points and 10 assists and No. 2 Indiana beat Purdue 83-60 to clinch a share of its first Big Ten regular-season title in 40 years. The Hoosiers have won 14 straight overall, 18 in a row at home and nine straight over their bitter rival. Lasha Petree led Purdue with 23 points. Purdue stayed within striking distance throughout the first half and early in the second half. But Indiana capped a 16-5 third-quarter run with a five-point play to pull away.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey had 26 points and 11 rebounds for his 21st double-double this season to lead No. 3 Purdue past Ohio State 82-55. Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 11 points and David Jenkins Jr. added nine points for the Boilermakers. Mason Gillis contributed seven points and 10 rebounds for Purdue, which had a 44-21 rebounding edge. Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 20 points. Sean McNeil added 10 points for Ohio State, which lost its eighth consecutive game. The Boilermakers pulled away in the second half by outscoring the Buckeyes 44-26, leading by as many as 31 points.

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie finished with 23 points and eight assists and Northwestern cruised to a wire-to-wire 80-60 victory over Iowa to up its win streak to five. Buie made 6 of 11 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers and all eight of his free throws for the Wildcats (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten Conference). Ty Berry hit three 3-pointers and scored 16. Brooks Barnhizer came off the bench to score 12 and grab a team-high seven rebounds. Kris Murray finished with 14 points and five rebounds to pace the Hawkeyes (17-10, 9-7). Tony Perkins scored 11 and Filip Rebraca pitched in with 10 points and seven boards.