Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored five of her 24 points in overtime to help No. 1 South Carolina remain unbeaten with a 64-57 victory over Mississippi. The defending national champion Gamecocks got one of their biggest scares of the season before winning their 33rd straight game. The Rebels never trailed by more than six points in regulation and flirted with their first win over a No. 1 team in 46 years. Aliyah Boston added 13 points and 11 rebounds for South Carolina. Angel Baker led Ole Miss with 17 points.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Angel Reese had her ninth first-half double-double, Jasmine Carson had a career-high five 3-pointers before the break, and No. 5 LSU raced past Florida 90-79. Reese finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds for her 25th double-double of the season. Carson also scored 25 points, a career-high, as the graduate transfer from West Virginia went 7 of 14 behind the arc. LSU let a 16-point halftime lead dwindle to 59-50 after a dismal third quarter. The Tigers were 4 of 15 in the third with seven turnovers. LSU was 13 of 19 in the fourth, which was enough to stay in front of the hot-shooting Gators. KK Deans, a West Virginia transfer, matched her career high with 30 points, for the Gators.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 21 points, Nick Pringle had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Mark Sears made five 3-pointers in the first half to lead No. 1 Alabama to a 108-59 victory over Georgia. The Crimson Tide rebounded from their first SEC loss by racing to a 54-25 halftime lead and made 16 3-pointers. It was tied for the third-largest margin in an SEC win for Alabama, though still behind a 57-point romp over Vanderbilt last month. Justin Hill led Georgia with 17 points.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Cason Wallace and Oscar Tshiebwe each scored 16 points and Kentucky rushed to a big lead and beat No. 10 Tennessee 66-54. The Volunteers trailed by 20 points at halftime and lost in their first game since toppling No. 1 Alabama. The Wildcats earned their first regular-season sweep of Tennessee since the 2011-12 season. Kentucky defeated the Volunteers 63-56 on Jan. 14 in Knoxville. Wallace had totaled nine points in the Wildcats’ previous two games. Chris Livingston added 12 points and Jacob Toppin had 11.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Liam Robbins scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Ezra Manjon made a layup with one second left as Vanderbilt rallied last in a 67-65 victory over Auburn. Robbins made just 3 of 10 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer, but he sank 17 of 20 free throws for the Commodores (15-12, 8-6), who have won five straight Southeastern Conference games for the first time since 2015. The game featured 16 lead changes and 12 ties. Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse picked up his first win in four tries against Auburn’s Bruce Pearl. Johni Broome finished with 20 points and six rebounds to pace the Tigers (18-9, 8-6). Jaylin Williams added 17 points and six boards.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 21 points, Dexter Dennis added a double-double and Texas A&M beat Missouri 69-60 for its fifth straight victory. Taylor made 4 of 7 shots with three 3-pointers for the Aggies (20-7, 12-2), who are off to their best start in Southeastern Conference play since becoming a member in 2012. Taylor was also 10 for 10 at the free-throw line. Dennis hit three 3-pointers, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, while Tyrece Radford pitched in with 12 points. Kobe Brown finished with 24 points to pace the Tigers (19-8, 7-7), who have lost two straight and saw a three-game win streak at home end. Brown hit 8 of 13 shots, including 5 of 7 from beyond the arc. D’Moi Hodge added 12 points and six steals.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Cameron Matthews also scored 17 points and Mississippi State beat Mississippi 69-61 in overtime. Mississippi State made all four shot attempts and all four foul shots in the extra session and never trailed in overtime. Smith made a layup with 29 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 56-all for Mississippi State. Eric Reed Jr. came up with a block on Murrell who lost his footing on his jump-shot attempt trying for the win. Jaemyn Brakefield scored 20 points for Ole Miss.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Meechie Johnson and Gregory Jackson II each scored 20 points and South Carolina led the entirety for an 82-73 win over LSU. South Carolina picked up its second road win in its last three games after knocking off Ole Miss 64-61 last week. Each of the Gamecocks’ three Southeastern Conference wins have come on the road.